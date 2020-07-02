7m ago

add bookmark

Khayelitsha man dragged naked from shack lays criminal complaint, claims 'torture'

Jenni Evans and Amy Gibbings
Bulelani Qolani, who was dragged from his shack on Wednesday, naked, by City of Cape Town law enforcement officers. The officers have been suspended.
Bulelani Qolani, who was dragged from his shack on Wednesday, naked, by City of Cape Town law enforcement officers. The officers have been suspended.
James Stent, GroundUp
  • The Khayelitsha man, evicted while naked, as his shack was broken down around him, has laid a criminal complaint.
  • Bulelani Qolani laid the complaint at the Harare police station at the end of a day of marches and outpourings of dismay.
  • His lawyer from the Legal Resources Centre is also going to demand a stop to all evictions in the Western Cape during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Khayelitsha's Bulelani Qolani has laid a criminal complaint after he was dragged naked from his shack, with his lawyer claiming it amounted to torture, under the Prevention and Combating of Torture and Persons Act.

'We're claiming that it amounts to torture in terms of the Act, and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment," said the lawyer, Sherylle Dass, commenting on Qolani's eviction.

Dass, who is from the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), has not named any accused yet, but wants to go for all of the officials responsible "from the top to the bottom" - and not just the four law enforcement officers who were suspended. She said this would include the "decision makers".

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Harare police were opening cases of Contravention of the Disaster Management Act, malicious damage to property, assault and crimen injuria in connection with the incident.

MUST READ | Man who was dragged naked from his shack speaks out

Dass, meanwhile, said the police were "very helpful" when they went to lay the complaint, and had allocated a senior official to investigate, but they would monitor progress.

Outrage followed after Qolani was filmed being chased naked and tackled by law enforcement officers during an eviction in eThembeni, which is opposite the Zandvliet Waste Water works in Macassar. His shack was also broken while he was inside.

The City of Cape Town swiftly suspended four law enforcement officers and condemned the actions as captured on the video.

Mayor Dan Plato also apologised, but added that, while evictions were not allowed during the lockdown, land invasions were also not permitted.

Land

The City stated on Wednesday that the land on which the shacks had been built was set aside for utility infrastructure.

Qolani's shack was perched on a sandy plot near a site where almost 50 shacks were demolished, but then allowed to be rebuilt in April.

Qolani told GroundUp he was bathing, and had asked for a minute, but he was thrown outside.

He had been living there since 16 March.

Dass said the LRC will also be pursuing an interdict on behalf of the SA Human Rights Commission, to challenge the eviction policies of the City.

They intend interdicting the City from demolishing and evicting informal structures and housing structures during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

They will seek further declaratory relief in terms of the conduct of the anti-land invasion unit, and the evicting of people without a court order.

They will also seek an interdict against all evictions in the province until the lockdown is over.

Politicians from the opposition EFF and ANC in the council also laid complaints against the City over the incident, and slammed the majority DA government.

ANC councillor Xolani Sotashe and EFF councillor Mbulelo Dwane were among those present.

Related Links
WATCH | SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after naked man dragged from shack
OPINION | The eviction of a naked man is not part of the City of Cape Town's conduct
Durban residents rebuild shacks after demolition during lockdown
Read more on:
cape townevictions
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
26% - 2344 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 2142 votes
No I don't
49% - 4393 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.96
(+0.41)
ZAR/GBP
21.14
(+0.48)
ZAR/EUR
19.06
(+0.62)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.63)
Gold
1774.20
(+0.47)
Silver
17.98
(+0.04)
Platinum
810.00
(-1.04)
Brent Crude
42.09
(+1.84)
Palladium
1901.00
(+0.21)
All Share
54617.19
(+1.54)
Top 40
50309.77
(+1.49)
Financial 15
10214.89
(+2.12)
Industrial 25
76156.33
(+1.23)
Resource 10
50768.18
(+1.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

12h ago

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

01 Jul

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo