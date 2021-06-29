54m ago

Khayelitsha may face milder third wave due to immunity, initial modelling suggests

Nicole McCain
  • Cape Town suburbs that experienced significant first waves could record lower Covid-19 infections this time around.
  • Studies have found higher community immunity in areas such as Khayelitsha.
  • However, there may still be vulnerable people in these communities susceptible to infection.

Cape suburbs that experienced high Covid-19 infections during the first and second waves may fare better than those that didn't, initial modelling suggests.

Initial results from a seroprevalence survey conducted in the Cape Town Metro found districts such as Khayelitsha and Klipfontein were more severely affected by the first wave than their wealthier counterparts.

READ | Covid-19 third wave: Gauteng hospitals starting to transfer patients to other facilities

However, this seroprevalence - the presence of antibodies in a person's blood sample - could keep infections low during the third wave, says Dr Keith Cloete, head of the Western Cape health department.

"We are now able to track the first, second, and third wave on the same scale," says Cloete.

"The interesting pattern is the story of Khayelitsha: A massive first wave, then a flatter second wave, then now, seemingly going forward, an even flatter third wave."

At the peak of the first wave in Khayelitsha on 23 May 2020, based on the seven-day moving average, there were 175 new infections recorded.

"At the peak of the second wave in Khayelitsha on 16 December, based on the seven-day moving average, there were 75 new infections. When the area came off its peak on 31 January, there were no more than 10 cases per day recorded based on the seven-day moving average," says Cloete.

READ | Covid-19: Blood donor survey may shed light on Gauteng's third wave devastation - SANBS

Increase in new infections

All areas in the metro are seeing an increase in new infections, but Khayelitsha is recording relatively small numbers for now, says Cloete.

"All areas are seeing an increase in new infections. We continue to see small numbers in Khayelitsha with currently only 82 active cases - although the curve is trending upward."

The lower numbers are likely to be related to seroprevalence, Cloete says.

He adds:

Based on the higher levels of infection during the first wave, science informs us that many residents built up immunity as a result of being exposed to Covid.


The prevalence of antibodies was higher in more densely populated Cape Town Metro sub-districts such as Khayelitsha and Klipfontein, which researchers say suggests a high proportion of people in poorer communities in South Africa have been exposed to, and infected with, Covid-19, which is consistent with previously reported infection and fatality rates.

But higher seroprevalence isn't a magic bullet, Cloete warned.

"Our experts found through seroprevalence studies there is some level of immunity, but there are people in these communities like the elderly and people with co-morbidities who have shielded themselves during the pandemic and who are still susceptible to infection," he says.

Cloete adds that vaccination remains the strongest weapon in fighting the pandemic until further research is available.

"Although clinical studies are ongoing, there is no certainty of how much protection antibodies offer or for how long. The vaccine will give everyone great protection against severe illness and death."

