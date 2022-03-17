Khayelitsha murders: Minister Bheki Cele vows to hunt down gunmen who killed 5 people

Police Minister Bheki Cele says officers are pulling out all the stops to track down the perpetrators of the murder of five people in Khayelitsha this week.

Cele embarked on a whirlwind tour to areas plagued by violence in the Western Cape.

He is also expected to visit Manenberg where several people have bene killed recently.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has vowed to hunt down the perpetrators of the murder of five people in Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha this week.

The five people were shot dead on Monday.

While on a tour of various parts of the Western Cape that are plagued by violence on Thursday, the minister told residents of New Monwabisi Park that police would find the killers.

"The worst part of this killing is that it involved a woman and she was shot while she was naked," he said.

Cele said even though police initiated a 72-hour activation plan on Monday, it yielded no results.

"We are still looking for the suspects and we are pleading with you as the community to come forward with any information," he said.

Angry residents also told Cele about their daily challenges, including the lack of police presence there and the lack of street lights and proper roads.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said residents were angry about the lack of urgency from police.

"The community is hurt because what we are seeing is that crime in our area has gotten worse. We appeal that the minister acts urgently on these killings," he said.

Cele is expected to visit Manenberg and engage with community members there.

Several people have recently been killed in the area in gang-related conflict.