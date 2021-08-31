Khusela Diko cleared, but won't return as Ramaphosa's spokesperson, office confirms

The Presidency has confirmed that it has completed a disciplinary process against spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Diko was found guilty of failing to disclose her interests in certain companies as required by public service regulations on the disclosure of financial interests.

She was served with a written warning for this offence.

Khusela Diko, who is currently on maternity leave, will not return as President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, but to a different position in the public service, following the conclusion of her disciplinary process.



This was confirmed by the office of the Presidency on Tuesday evening.

Through a statement, the office of the Presidency confirmed earlier reports by News24 that disciplinary proceedings against Diko had been concluded.

"The Presidency has completed a disciplinary process against Presidency spokesperson Ms Khusela Diko for her failure to disclose her interests in certain companies as required by public service regulations on the disclosure of financial interests," read the statement.

The Presidency's statement also clarified that Diko would not be reassuming her duties as Ramaphosa's spokesperson, but would be moved to "a different position in the public service".

