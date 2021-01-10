Khusela Diko facing disciplinary hearing after 'failure to disclose financial interests'

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, faces disciplinary action.

This after the SIU expressed "concern" regarding Diko's "duty to disclose all her financial interests".

Diko could face a formal suspension, pending the outcome of the disciplinary action.

Acting director-general in the Presidency Lusanda Mxenge has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko. This means she could face a formal suspension or an extension of her special leave.

"During its investigation, the SIU [Special Investigating Unit] did... identify a concern regarding Diko's duty to disclose all her financial interests. On the basis of a referral from the SIU on her failure to disclose her financial interests, the Presidency has decided to initiate an internal disciplinary process against Diko," acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said on Sunday.

He added that the processes prescribed in the Public Service Regulations, including a possible formal suspension pending the disciplinary process, will be triggered and handled by Mxenge.

Special leave

Diko took special leave in July last year after a report emerged that her husband, Chief Madzikane II Diko, was awarded a R125 million tender to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to the department, News24 reported at the time.

An investigation by the SIU was initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Diko also faces disciplinary action as a member of the ANC's provincial executive committee in Gauteng. The ANC in the province has accused her of placing the party into disrepute.

The SIU earlier found that contracts were irregularly awarded to Ledla Structural Development, which is a "proxy" for Royal Bhaca Projects.

The multimillion-rand PPE tender was issued by the Gauteng health department, News24 previously reported.

On Thursday, the Special Tribunal ruled that money held in the bank accounts of Ledla Structural Development and three other respondents be forfeited to the state.

Judge Billy Mothle also ruled that an interim interdict prohibiting the payment of pension and retirement benefits to former chief financial officer Kabelo Mantsu Lehloenya be extended, pending the finalisation of proceedings in the Special Tribunal.

Mothle made his ruling after the SIU launched an urgent application before the Special Tribunal on 19 August wherein it sought urgent interim relief on three orders.