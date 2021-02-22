Khusela Diko's husband Chief Thandisizwe Diko II dies - reports

Chief Thandisizwe Diko II has died in hospital, several news outlets are reporting.

He was 43.

Diko was the husband of beleaguered presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, who took a leave of absence due to her husband's involvement in a controversial R139 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender last year with the Gauteng health department.

The tender is alleged to have been inflated by 800%.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is still trying to recover some of the money.

The cause of his sudden death is still unclear, but a source close to Diko has undertaken to provide more information soon.

Daily Dispatch reported that Khusela Diko's brother, Prince Vuluthuba Sangoni, confirmed his death and said the loss has left them devastated.

"His death took us by surprise," he said.

Acting presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale referred all queries to the family.



