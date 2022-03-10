1h ago

add bookmark

Kidnapped Cape Town construction boss still missing

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Cape Town man who was kidnapped has still not been found.
A Cape Town man who was kidnapped has still not been found.
Gallo Images

It has been more than 24 hours since Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah, 69, was kidnapped outside his offices in Parow - and there is still no sign of him. 

"The victim has not been found yet," said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

Rajah was snatched outside Good Hope Construction between 11:00 and 11:30 on Wednesday and bundled into a high-powered Audi Q7 by men armed with AK-47s.

Ismail Rajah
Ismail Rajah.

The Western Cape's organised crime unit was deployed, but no new information on the kidnapping has been shared. 

Police do not usually elaborate on the finer details of kidnap investigations because it involves sensitive intelligence gathering. 

READ | Cape Town construction company founder kidnapped by men armed with AK-47s

Rajah was the founding CEO of the company, which has close ties to the community through its sponsorship of a cricket club in Cravenby, as well as his son's love of motorsport.

There is still no word on what the possible motive may be. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ismail rajahcape townwestern capecrime
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 6208 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 12313 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.06
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.78
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.54
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.07
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,994.41
+0.1%
Silver
25.92
+0.6%
Palladium
2,941.00
-0.0%
Platinum
1,076.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
111.14
-15.2%
Top 40
67,572
+1.6%
All Share
73,889
+1.7%
Resource 10
83,988
+2.3%
Industrial 25
80,672
+0.5%
Financial 15
15,637
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo