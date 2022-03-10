Kidnapped Cape Town construction boss still missing

It has been more than 24 hours since Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah, 69, was kidnapped outside his offices in Parow - and there is still no sign of him.

"The victim has not been found yet," said Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

Rajah was snatched outside Good Hope Construction between 11:00 and 11:30 on Wednesday and bundled into a high-powered Audi Q7 by men armed with AK-47s.

The Western Cape's organised crime unit was deployed, but no new information on the kidnapping has been shared.



Police do not usually elaborate on the finer details of kidnap investigations because it involves sensitive intelligence gathering.

Rajah was the founding CEO of the company, which has close ties to the community through its sponsorship of a cricket club in Cravenby, as well as his son's love of motorsport.

There is still no word on what the possible motive may be.