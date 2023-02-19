19 Feb

Kidnapped Cape Town lawyer rescued, 3 suspects arrested

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
A lawyer has been rescued from being kidnapped.
  • Western Cape police have rescued a Cape Town lawyer who was allegedly kidnapped on Friday.
  • The traumatised victim was found in Klawer, about 300km from his Bellville home.
  • Three people - two women and a man - were arrested.

A Cape Town lawyer, allegedly kidnapped on Friday, was rescued by police after a successful manhunt.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the traumatised victim was found a day later in Klawer, about 300km from his Bellville home.

Swartbooi added the lawyer's wife reported her husband missing after he failed to return from work.

Bellville detectives were operationalised and after consultation with the missing person's business partner and secretary, they visited the offices.

He said officers found the office was in "many ways disturbed" and certain items were missing.

"They found a file on the desk which would be of vital importance in their investigation as it gave direct links to pursue.  

"The investigating team immediately launched a manhunt in a bid to locate the missing person," Swartbooi said, adding detectives proceeded to an address of a woman in Yale Road, Belhar, who visited the practice the previous day.

"The husband of the female could not give an account of the whereabouts of his wife.

"Witnesses, who were questioned in the vicinity, placed the female at the crime scene when they confirmed that she was driving a white motor vehicle, believed to be the victim's motor vehicle, with an unknown man and two occupants."

He added West Coast police were alerted and the officers followed up on a second address mentioned in the file found at the practice.

"Klawer police spotted the vehicle at an address in their policing precinct and entered the house where they rescued the missing person who was traumatised."

Three people were arrested on a kidnapping charge - two women and a man.

They are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court soon.


