Kidnapped Cape Town woman reunited with her family after 5 men arrested

A 31-year-old Cape Town woman was reunited with her family on Tuesday night after being kidnapped in Parow Industria on Friday.

Western Cape police arrested five men aged between 25 and 32 for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said concerted efforts by a multidisciplinary provincial anti-kidnapping task team had led to the arrests.

READ | Alleged kidnapping syndicate in Joburg known for 'torture and demanding ransoms', court hears

The men were arrested in Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon.

"The woman was kidnapped at Parow Industria on Friday evening after she left a family business where she works," Potelwa said.

She added:

Her vehicle was later discovered abandoned at NY 99 in Gugulethu, after she failed to return home from work.

According to the police, a task team made up of provincial Organised Crime investigators, Crime Intelligence, Hawks Special Task Force members, hostage negotiators, the City of Cape Town and the provincial crime scene investigation team had pursued leads ever since the kidnapping was reported.

"She is currently undergoing a medical examination to determine her wellbeing," said Potelwa.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The men face kidnapping, hijacking, human trafficking, and extortion charges.

When asked if a ransom had been paid, police declined to comment.