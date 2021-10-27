Kidnapped Free State toddler found uninjured, three men arrested

A Free State toddler who was kidnapped on Tuesday has been found.

Police arrested three men for the child's kidnapping, and they are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane commended the police for finding the child.

A three-year-old boy who was kidnapped on Tuesday has been reunited with his mother, and three men have been arrested for his kidnapping

Police in Bainsvlei in the Free State made a breakthrough on Tuesday when they arrested a 32-year-old man in Khayelitsha, outside Bloemfontein. He led police to another man, aged 24, also in Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the pair then led police to a house in Phomolong informal settlement, where they arrested the 35-year-old owner of the bakkie they allegedly used during the kidnapping.

The bakkie was confiscated.

The child was found in the house and was taken to a hospital for an examination, he said.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said:

The hard work of this team will never go unnoticed. We are grateful that we could reunite the child with his parents unharmed.

According to police, the child's 23-year-old mother told them that a group of men showed up at a plot in Abrahamskraal in Bainsvlei on Monday, looking for her boyfriend.

She agreed to take them to Baylana, near the R64 road (Boshof Road), where she had last seen her boyfriend.

When they arrived at their destination, a diesel depot, a shootout broke out between the men and security guards.

The men fled the scene while the child was still in the car and left his mother behind.

The three men are expected to appear in court on Thursday on kidnapping charges.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.