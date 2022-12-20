1h ago

Kidnapped, killed and mutilated: a year on, family wait for answers after dad's body found in Pretoria dam

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
Zeyn Khan went missing over a year ago, a month before his body was found in a Pretoria dam.
Supplied
Supplied
  • Zeyn Khan's mutilated body was found in a Pretoria dam a year ago.
  • His family has been struggling to find closure following his brutal murder.
  • Khan's daughter told News24 they had received very little assistance from the SA Police Service.

The family of Zeyn Khan is still in search of closure after his mutilated body was found in a Pretoria dam a year ago.

Khan, a 43-year-old businessman from Lenasia, went missing in November 2021.

A month later, his body parts were found after Kameeldrift police received information that a member of the public had seen someone dumping something into the Roodeplaat Dam from a bridge.

Gauteng police discovered a frozen body wrapped in a plastic bag.

The body's limbs and head had been chopped off, but DNA tests identified that the remains belonged to Khan.

His family told News24 they were still struggling to come to terms with his brutal death.

"Kidnappings have become such a regular occurrence in South Africa, but most individuals actually make it home to their families," said Khan's daughter Aarifah.

"My family was one of the unlucky ones to not welcome my father home after he was kidnapped," she said, adding that they had also received little information about the case from the police.

“It has been almost a year since we found out that my father was murdered, yet we have gotten no sort of closure or other information regarding the case from the police."

Khan said the family was left anxious and frustrated when police tell them they can't disclose any information about the case.

“Due to this being such a time-sensitive and important case, you would think investigators and police officials would do their utmost best to give us, as the family, some answers with regard to my father’s tragic death."

A heartbroken Khan said that the uncertainty around the murder and the police's failure to bring the culprits to book had added to the family’s emotional battle.  

"There have been so many stories circulating that he is alive and in another country... it’s heart-breaking to hear people’s comments on a situation they know nothing about," she said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed that the case was still under investigation and no arrests had been made.


