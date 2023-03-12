46m ago

Share

Kidnapped Limpopo girl, 10, rescued

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa and Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The kidnapped girl was released on Saturday.
The kidnapped girl was released on Saturday.

A 10-year-old Limpopo girl who was kidnapped on Thursday afternoon was rescued by law enforcement officers on Saturday morning.

Aaliyah Isap was kidnapped outside Lukunde Primary School in Thohoyandou on Thursday afternoon.

According to her father, Imran Isap, she was released in the early hours of Saturday.

"Apparently, she was released in the early hours on Saturday morning without any ransom being paid, due to the presence of law enforcement agencies, the perpetrator decided to let my daughter go," Isap said in a statement.

READ Body of 11-year-old Limpopo girl found days after kidnapping, gran attacked and left for dead

"I hereby take this opportunity and thank the law enforcement agencies and private security (Vision Tactical), family and friends for their support during this ordeal."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed Aaliyah was returned to her parents unharmed. 

"The investigation is ongoing, and we are investigating circumstances surrounding the latest developments," said Mathe. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
limpopocrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 2023 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 363 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 1054 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
19% - 806 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.32
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
22.04
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
959.20
0.0%
Palladium
1,378.88
0.0%
Gold
1,867.27
0.0%
Silver
20.54
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.78
+1.4%
Top 40
70,693
-1.6%
All Share
76,454
-1.6%
Resource 10
64,989
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,565
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,228
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo