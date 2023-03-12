Kidnapped Limpopo girl, 10, rescued

A 10-year-old Limpopo girl who was kidnapped on Thursday afternoon was rescued by law enforcement officers on Saturday morning.

Aaliyah Isap was kidnapped outside Lukunde Primary School in Thohoyandou on Thursday afternoon.



According to her father, Imran Isap, she was released in the early hours of Saturday.

"Apparently, she was released in the early hours on Saturday morning without any ransom being paid, due to the presence of law enforcement agencies, the perpetrator decided to let my daughter go," Isap said in a statement.

READ | Body of 11-year-old Limpopo girl found days after kidnapping, gran attacked and left for dead

"I hereby take this opportunity and thank the law enforcement agencies and private security (Vision Tactical), family and friends for their support during this ordeal."

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed Aaliyah was returned to her parents unharmed.

"The investigation is ongoing, and we are investigating circumstances surrounding the latest developments," said Mathe.



