48m ago

add bookmark

'Kidnapped' Mpumalanga teen girl's body found in pit toilet, man arrested

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old girl.
A man has been arrested for the murder of a 14-year-old girl.
iStock

The body of a 14-year-old girl who was believed to have been kidnapped was found in a pit toilet near her Mpumalanga home over the weekend.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the girl's family last saw her on Wednesday. The following day, her family received threatening cellphone messages and a demand for ransom in exchange for her release. The family then notified the police, who opened a case of kidnapping.

READ | Man arrested after teen girl's naked body found lying in Cape Town street

On Saturday, a family member discovered her lifeless body inside a pit toilet at her residence. Police were notified and a murder case was opened.

The police made a breakthrough on Monday by arresting the suspect.

It is believed that the girl might have been drugged prior to her death.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Four arrested after missing Free State woman's body found in church's pit toilet
Limpopo woman arrested after her newborn baby was found dumped in toilet
Mpumalanga man gets life sentence for raping 65-year-old neighbour
Read more on:
policempumalangagender-based violencecrime
Lottery
5 players bag R42k in Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pyjamas or no pyjamas? Is sleeping in your day clothes:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Disgusting!
62% - 3705 votes
Something I've seriously considered
10% - 628 votes
Normal in my household
28% - 1661 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.78
(-0.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.50
(+0.03)
ZAR/EUR
19.73
(+0.01)
ZAR/AUD
12.11
(+0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.16)
Gold
1914.96
(-0.09)
Silver
24.70
(-1.20)
Platinum
888.00
(+0.51)
Brent Crude
42.14
(-3.94)
Palladium
2283.00
(+0.35)
All Share
53319.08
(-2.48)
Top 40
49153.11
(-2.47)
Financial 15
9519.48
(-3.27)
Industrial 25
71014.52
(-2.13)
Resource 10
53931.91
(-2.72)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo