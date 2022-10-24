1h ago

Kidnapped municipal manager: Private eye claims a R5m ransom demand was made

Iavan Pijoos and Zandile Khumalo
Maggie Skhosana.
Maggie Skhosana.
Supplied
  • According to Specialised Security Services, the family of Maggie Skhosana received a R5 million ransom demand. 
  • Skhosana and Gugu Mtsweni were abducted at the municipality's gates last week.
  • Police said Skhosana's wheelchair and personal belongings were found in an abandoned vehicle.

The private investigating company working on the case of the kidnapped municipal manager of the Nkangala District, Maggie Skhosana, said the family had received a R5 million ransom demand.

"They recently contacted the family for the ransom demand," Morney Vos, of Mike Bolhuis' Specialised Security Services, told News24 on Monday afternoon.

Skhosana, who is wheelchair-dependent, and her driver, Gugu Mtsweni, were abducted at the municipality's gates on Thursday.

The mayor of Nkangala, Lebo Mabuza, previously told News24 that CCTV footage showed a man brandishing a rifle getting out of a car with blue lights, and into the municipal manager's car. 

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Selvy Mohlala, on Friday said one of the vehicles was found at a mine.

Mohlala said Skhosana's wheelchair and personal belongings, including a bag, were found in the abandoned vehicle.

Speaking to News24 on Monday, Vos said they were close to cracking the case.

"From our side, we have already identified the individuals and the syndicate involved. We are certain that we will find her," he said.

According to Vos, the syndicate was well-known for hijackings, kidnappings and cash-in-transit heists.

When News24 reached out to Mpumalanga police to confirm allegations of a ransom, they said they were unaware of it. 

"Such information has not reached our ears; we will have to reach out to the investigation officer to find out," Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said. 

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mandla Msibi, called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly to solve the matter.

"We are flabbergasted by the horrendous criminal act, and we condemn it with the highest condemnation. Criminal activity directed at municipal officials has a direct bearing on the effective dispensation of service delivery," said Msibi.


