31m ago

Share

'Kids are in prison, it is our duty to ... release them', Cele orders specialised cops in Westbury

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Police Minister Bheki Cele.
Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi)
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele has ordered a team of specialised officers to restore peace in Westbury amid ongoing shootings.
  • The officers from the Anti-Gang Unit, Tactical Response Team and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department were deployed in the area on Tuesday.
  • Cele visited the area along with senior police officers, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

"You are not tourists; you are here to work."

This was the stern warning of Police Minister Bheki Cele when the police deployed specialised officers in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Tuesday amid ongoing shootings in the area. He instructed the officers to restore peace and order and said he wanted them to go door to door to find the illegal firearms used in the violence.

"You are not tourists here; you are not here to be part of the shebeens; you are not here to be part of running drugs here and to be friends with drug lords," he told the officers.

"We can't have a community that doesn't sleep, a community converted into a cemetery. We can't have a community where children aren't safe and can't play. Here kids are in prison, and it is our duty to come and release them," Cele said.

He also called on the officers not to be influenced by criminals. Instead, he said, they should restore the community's trust in the police.

READ | Westbury kids are groomed for prison, says this ex gangster. He thinks they deserve better

"Don't betray the goodwill of the community. Work with the community. Don't betray their trust. They must be able to come to you. You must have the will to be part of this community."

Cele spoke at a local stadium where the officers participated in a parade. He was accompanied by police top brass, City of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Cele said a group of 69 specialised officers from the Anti-Gang Unit, Tactical Response Team and Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department was selected to stabilise Westbury.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The officers will be in the area for a three-month "assessment". Cele said he would return after three months to address residents.

Cele said:

These forces are going to saturate this place. You are going to walk every corner, walk every passage. You are going to knock at every house. You are going to stop everybody. You are going to get every gun and find every suspect.

Cele's visit to Westbury comes when residents are living in fear amid a drug turf war and multiple shootings. This was Cele's second visit to the area within a few days.

He ordered the officers to "go out there" and find the illegal firearms behind the shooting spate.

"I am instructing that these forces, from now on, will walk among, between and with the community. But when criminals want to govern with the elected government, don't be kind to criminals. When criminals are unkind to you, be double unkind to them," Cele said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbheki celegautengwestburygang violencecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
27% - 632 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 141 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
6% - 141 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 1391 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

7h ago

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.40
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.06
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.63
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Platinum
950.88
-2.3%
Palladium
1,422.13
-1.7%
Gold
1,835.92
-0.6%
Silver
20.73
-1.5%
Brent Crude
86.18
+0.4%
Top 40
72,925
+0.2%
All Share
78,783
+0.1%
Resource 10
66,011
-0.2%
Industrial 25
106,602
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,693
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

1h ago

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo