'Kids will sacrifice themselves and die for gangs': Community leaders bemoan Cape Flats gun violence

Civil society organisations are concerned about children on the Cape Flats being drawn into a life of crime.

Community leaders say it has become the norm for children to be involved in gang activity.

Lynn Phillips of the Cape Flats Safety Development Forum adds if there is no change, children will be caught in a cycle of violence.

Gun smuggling and the failure of the police and law enforcement to seize illegal firearms have contributed to the huge spike in gun violence on the Cape Flats.

Lynn Phillips of the Cape Flats Safety Development Forum said children remained the most vulnerable on the Cape Flats, amid increasing gun violence plaguing the area.

"They can lose their lives in a crossfire at any time. We are experiencing gun violence daily in areas such as Mitchells Plain. Our children will be caught in this cycle of violence," she added.

Phillips highlighted the case of Ayesha Kelly, 10, from Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, who was caught in the crossfire of a gang battle.

She said Ayesha was an example of a young, innocent life lost through gun violence.

In December 2019, she was killed in a gang battle between the Hard Livings and Americans gangs at a corner shop.

Her heartbroken grandmother, Fayrouz Kelly, told News24 she was still struggling to come to terms with Ayesha's senseless murder.

Fayrouz said:

Since 2019, I have not lived my own life. Ayesha wanted to go to the shops. Her mommy was standing on the other side of the road, and I was standing at my gate.

Moments later, she heard gunshots ringing out around her.

"I was glued to the gate. I was swearing the whole time. I did not know I had just lost my grandchild to one of those bullets," Fayrouz added.

According to the family, two people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

However, nearly four years after Ayesha's death, the Kelly family is still waiting for answers, and the case has been postponed to August this year.

They have not received any formal counselling or help from social workers following her killing.

Said Fayrouz:

Gun violence is normal in Tafelsig and the sound of gunshots do not stop in the community. If they want to shoot, they will shoot. They do not worry if there are children playing in the park nearby.

According to her, it was "normal to see children running around with guns".

"I saw a 10 or 11-year-old running around with a gun and openly firing shots."

'We are depriving children of being children'

Phillips said police and law enforcement were doing little to confiscate illegal firearms.

She added there were ongoing investigations into stolen guns but few of them were found by the authorities.

Phillips said many children lacked a positive influence in their lives such as mentorship to combat ongoing issues such as gun violence and substance abuse.

"As a result, children will keep losing their lives to gun violence.

"A 10-year-old boy's brother was killed due to gun violence. I heard him say he was going to get a gun and kill the person who killed his brother.

"There is this trauma and anger among our children who think violence is normal."

Phillips said the forum had held social crime interventions including taking children to visit prisons to show them "that if they make the wrong choices, they will end up in prison".

"There is daily trauma. We can't even trust a child to play outside alone. Our youth is at risk, and we will keep burying them if things don't change," she added.

Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Norman Jantjes said children often lost their lives in gang crossfires and in cases of mistaken identity during gang warfare.

Jantjes told News24 guns had increased in Mitchells Plain and residents feared for their children's safety.

He added:

It is a big problem. Children should be allowed to play outside. We are depriving children of being children.

More than 50% of guns in Mitchells Plain were stolen from their legal owners or police, according to Jantjes.

He said the demand for guns was closely related to gangsterism and drugs - issues children on the Cape Flats were grappling with.

"If there is a demand for guns, there will be guns. Often, guns are a tool for something else. We need to address the core problems of gangs. Gun licences also need to be strictly controlled."

Many families who lost children to gun violence were still waiting for convictions.

Jantjes said:

In many cases, it takes three years to finalise cases. Charges are often withdrawn due to a lack of evidence or witnesses disappearing due to intimidation or bribes. Witnesses have also lost their lives, and this happens quite often.

Manenberg CPF chairperson Vernon Visagie added it was becoming normal for children to experience violence and be recruited into gangs at an early age.

"It all starts when young children drop out of school and start to throw stones at police or other children who are going to school," he said, adding that too many innocent, young lives have been lost.

However, appeals by residents have fallen on deaf ears.

"We do not know if people are desensitised to what is happening in the community in their daily lives, but this is abnormal behaviour," Visagie added.

He claimed there were more illegal guns in the area than people, saying children were not only victims of gun violence but also perpetrators of violence because they were doing the "dirty work for gangs".

Visagie said:

Children are being sent to schools with a gun to hide. At break time, they are then told to pull off a hit and leave. They are then pushed over the fence to go back to school.

According to him, "children are becoming fearless, and it seems that they are not afraid to die. They have no role models to turn to. It seems that they will sacrifice and die for gangs".

When asked about a potential solution to the problem of gun violence and gun smuggling, a despondent Visagie said the only solution was "divine intervention".

"Life is unpredictable. I do not want to say that it will get better. Our dropout rates in schools are scary, and unemployment is only adding to our social ills. I am fearing that it will not get better."

Hanover Park CPF's Kashiefa Mohammed said gun violence would always be a problem on the Cape Flats.

"Guns rule on the Cape Flats, it is what keeps these gangsters ruling the streets and making it unsafe for us to walk around.

"We live in fear every day because you never know when that bullet will come flying through the windows of our homes," Mohammed added.

Finding a solution

City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said firearm smuggling needed to be addressed.

He added there were flare-ups in shooting incidents related to gang violence, saying technology, such as ShotSpotters, was being used to help arrest perpetrators and seize firearms.

According to Smith, the City was aware children were vulnerable to gun and gang violence.

He said there were cases of law enforcement officials arresting children who were found in possession of firearms and ammunition.

However, Smith added, despite the interventions, the primary focus of the directorate was law enforcement.

Other departments were responsible for job creation and alleviating poverty to help divert youth away from criminality and gang activity, he said.

Smith added gun violence could only be solved through an effective justice system.

According to him, between January 2021 and October 2022, the metro police, law enforcement and traffic officers recorded 674 arrests related to firearms and ammunition offences, but only six resulted in convictions.

"It is also an ongoing problem that our efforts on the ground, in terms of making arrests and confiscating contraband, do not translate quickly enough into convictions and keeping criminals off the street," Smith said.