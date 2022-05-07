32m ago

add bookmark

'Killed by the silence of your country': Emotional Gardee pays tribute to murdered daughter Hillary

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
EFF leader Julius Malema, his wife Mantoa Matlala and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu at the funeral service of Hillary Gardee.
EFF leader Julius Malema, his wife Mantoa Matlala and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu at the funeral service of Hillary Gardee.
Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica
  • Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee says his daughter, Hillary, was killed by the silence of the country on the "new crime" of kidnapping for monetary gain.
  • At her funeral on Saturday, he said he would set up a foundation in his daughter's name.
  • A 39-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance in court in connection with the murder.

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee said on Saturday that he believed his murdered daughter, Hillary, had been failed by the silence of the country on kidnappings.

He was speaking at her funeral, which was livestreamed on Saturday morning.

News24 previously reported the family as saying that Hillary had been shot execution-style and had done a R1 300 cash send transaction to herself around the time of her disappearance.

"More than 100 people [in the area] have been kidnapped and released or left to release themselves. Their silence and the silence of their close friends killed you," Godrich Gardee said.

He accused people of failing to report abductions for the purpose of taking money from the accounts of those held captive.

READ | Man arrested in connection with murder of Hillary Gardee

He also believed his daughter had been let down by the police's failure to investigate dockets of kidnappings in the area.

"You have been killed by the silence of this country of this new crime," he said.

Hillary went missing on Friday, 29 April after she was last seen at Nelspruit Plaza Superspar in the Mbombela central business district in Mpumalanga at around 17:30.

Her body was discovered on Tuesday in a timber plantation, approximately 40km outside Mbombela.

Gardee said children were meant to bury their parents, not the other way around.

"From the moment you were born, you were named after great women leaders of the world, for in you we saw a bright future. Little did we know you'd die a tragic death," he said.

"A death characterised by bruise prints on your chest, a blunt object struck to your head, stab wounds to your breasts and back, a gunshot at the back of your head, and a bleeding nose."

ALSO READ | 'Our country is f***ed up': Fear, anger at night vigil for Hillary Gardee as man arrested for murder

He said it never occurred to him and the family that they'd have to identify Hillary's body in a bush, lying face down with her hands clutching the grass.

"Distance of crawling to the road and the grass where we found you tell us a story of a fighter we never knew," he added.

Gardee promised to carry out his daughter's instructions to collect her Advanced Diploma in Information Technology from the University of South Africa.

In honour of his daughter's life, Gardee said he would "set up a Hillary Gardee Foundation as a legacy project".

On Friday, Mpumalanga police said they had arrested a 39-year-old man in Schoemansdal, Nkomazi, in connection with her murder.

He is due to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday.

EFF and family spokesperson Sinawo Tambo told News24 he could not say whether Hillary or the family knew the man.

"[This is due to the fact that] we do not know who the suspect is. The police have advised that they cannot disclose the suspect's identity until he appears in court, and we will await that," Tambo added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effgodrich gardeehillary gardeempumalangacrime
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10008 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4339 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.07
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.95
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.37
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,883.86
+0.0%
Silver
22.36
0.0%
Palladium
2,053.36
0.0%
Platinum
964.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
112.39
+1.3%
Top 40
61,290
-2.6%
All Share
67,978
-2.5%
Resource 10
72,844
-2.8%
Industrial 25
74,632
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,318
-2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

4h ago

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

5h ago

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

7h ago

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to...

7h ago

Raped, tortured and kidnapped as a child - Congolese war refugee overcomes odds to graduate from NMU
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo