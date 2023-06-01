Killers stabbed Lukas van Biljon's hamstrings so he couldn't run, says ex-Springbok hooker's friend

Former rugby player Johnny Burger says the family of Lukas van Biljon was traumatised after the attack on Friday.

Six armed robbers stabbed Van Biljon and shot his father, who has since died.

Burger said Van Biljon commended the police's swift response.

Former rugby player and SA Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Burger said the armed robbers who attacked Lukas van Biljon and his family last week stabbed him in his hamstrings "to keep him from running".

Burger, a long-time friend of Van Biljon, told News24 on Wednesday that the former Springbok hooker sustained several stab wounds and that his family was traumatised by the attack.

Six armed robbers stormed Van Biljon's family farm in Oranjeville, Free State, on Friday.

The former Springbok hooker's father, André van Biljon, tried to radio his neighbours for help, and the attackers shot and wounded him, according to Burger.

He succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police confirmed: "We suspect the robbers got a fright, and they shot his father and stabbed Lukas in the hamstrings so he couldn't run after them, but he couldn't because he was tied with cable ties."

Burger said Van Biljon had hoped his father would recover, saying he had called him a "fighter" before the family received the news of his death.

He said:

His death came as a tremendous shock, and they are under extreme trauma. [Lukas'] body is recovering, but the trauma is immense. You can imagine criminals threatening to kill your sons, and they shoot your father three times.

He added that Van Biljon commended the police's swift action.

"Lukas told me after the attack that if there was one thing he could celebrate, it was the police reaction.

"He said they arrived minutes after calling them. He said as much as he wanted to find fault, the police were brilliant. It's tough to blame the police," he said.

Burger, however, lamented the threat of crime in the country.

He said:

This is not about black people attacking white people. It's criminals attacking all races and all genders - 80% [of the population] want to have peace, and 10 or 20% are criminals. They kill everyone.

Khanye Muthi, 32, and Latin Mofokeng, 42, appeared in the Heilbron Magistrate's Court on Monday.



They initially faced charges of house robbery and attempted murder. They now also face a charge of murder.

The case was postponed to 5 June for a formal bail application.

Four suspects remain on the run.



