44m ago

Share

Killers stabbed Lukas van Biljon's hamstrings so he couldn't run, says ex-Springbok hooker's friend

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lukas van Biljon
Lukas van Biljon
PHOTO: Facebook
  • Former rugby player Johnny Burger says the family of Lukas van Biljon was traumatised after the attack on Friday.
  • Six armed robbers stabbed Van Biljon and shot his father, who has since died.
  • Burger said Van Biljon commended the police's swift response.

Former rugby player and SA Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Burger said the armed robbers who attacked Lukas van Biljon and his family last week stabbed him in his hamstrings "to keep him from running". 

Burger, a long-time friend of Van Biljon, told News24 on Wednesday that the former Springbok hooker sustained several stab wounds and that his family was traumatised by the attack. 

Six armed robbers stormed Van Biljon's family farm in Oranjeville, Free State, on Friday.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The former Springbok hooker's father, André van Biljon, tried to radio his neighbours for help, and the attackers shot and wounded him, according to Burger.

He succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police confirmed: "We suspect the robbers got a fright, and they shot his father and stabbed Lukas in the hamstrings so he couldn't run after them, but he couldn't because he was tied with cable ties."

Burger said Van Biljon had hoped his father would recover, saying he had called him a "fighter" before the family received the news of his death. 

He said:

His death came as a tremendous shock, and they are under extreme trauma. [Lukas'] body is recovering, but the trauma is immense. You can imagine criminals threatening to kill your sons, and they shoot your father three times.

He added that Van Biljon commended the police's swift action. 

"Lukas told me after the attack that if there was one thing he could celebrate, it was the police reaction.

"He said they arrived minutes after calling them. He said as much as he wanted to find fault, the police were brilliant. It's tough to blame the police," he said.

Burger, however, lamented the threat of crime in the country.

He said: 

This is not about black people attacking white people. It's criminals attacking all races and all genders - 80% [of the population] want to have peace, and 10 or 20% are criminals. They kill everyone.

Khanye Muthi, 32, and Latin Mofokeng, 42, appeared in the Heilbron Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

They initially faced charges of house robbery and attempted murder. They now also face a charge of murder.

The case was postponed to 5 June for a formal bail application.

Four suspects remain on the run.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lukas van biljonfree statebloemfonteincrimefarm attackscrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
79% - 3585 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
21% - 936 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.77
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.55
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.11
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.85
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Platinum
1,002.06
-1.1%
Palladium
1,381.33
-1.7%
Gold
1,960.53
-0.1%
Silver
23.51
-0.0%
Brent Crude
72.60
-1.5%
Top 40
70,671
+1.0%
All Share
75,723
+0.9%
Resource 10
68,137
+0.9%
Industrial 25
103,813
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,546
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo