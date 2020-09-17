16m ago

add bookmark

Killing of Dr Abdulhay Munshi is 'outrageous and deplorable' – SAMA

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr. Abdulhay Munshi
Dr. Abdulhay Munshi
Werner Beukes
  • The South African Medical Association says it was shocked to learn of the death of anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.
  • Munshi was shot dead in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 
  • He and Dr Peter Beale were taken to court last year following the death of a 10-year-old patient. 

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) said it was shocked to learn of the death of anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.

Munshi, the co-accused in a case of culpable homicide along with paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale, was reportedly shot dead in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

SAMA said it deplored the violence that resulted in Munshi's murder, and that it was a sad day when a country could not guarantee the safety of its healthcare workers.

According to reports, a vehicle rammed into the back of Munshi's vehicle while he was driving in a Johannesburg suburb and, when he got out to inspect the damage, he was shot six times in the back of the head.

Munshi and Beale were taken to court last year following the death of Mohammad Sayed's 10-year-old son after an operation.

Zayyaan Sayed died in October 2019 at Netcare's Park Lane Clinic hours after going under the knife.

The court case was at an early stage and had been postponed to 16 November, according to the Daily Dispatch.

SAMA says, according to sources, these charges were about to be dropped based on post-mortem evidence.

READ | Doctor accused of culpable homicide reportedly shot dead in Johannesburg

'Organised assassination' 

"This appears to be an organised assassination the circumstances of which we hope will become clearer through intensive and thorough investigation. This killing is the result of a systematic failure of law and order in our country. As doctors we always consider our patients’ best interests and we go to extreme lengths to ensure their safety and security. It is more than disappointing when this care is not reciprocated by the society we serve every day," said Dr Angelique Coetzee, chairperson of SAMA.

Coetzee said the killing of Munshi again highlighted the high levels of crime in the country, and the "low value criminals place on human lives".

She said the fact that a doctor was killed in this way would reverberate throughout the medical community, and ultimately cause more damage in the future.

"Doctors are already becoming more risk averse because of legal issues. That one of our colleagues was murdered in cold blood like this – ostensibly in relation to a patient's outcome – will make many think twice before making decisions which could potentially save lives, but which may also have negative outcomes. It’s an untenable situation," said Coetzee.

Another low point for medical profession

SAMA said it was important that the entire medical community came together to collectively condemn the killing, and to pressure police to find those responsible as quickly as possible. In addition, SAMA called on civil society to apply pressure to ensure government takes immediate and effective steps to curb violent crime. 

"This is yet another low point for the profession, and words cannot begin to express how this is affecting and will affect all doctors and, in fact, all healthcare workers in the country. We foresee that many doctors will be second-guessing themselves in future for fear of being similarly targeted and ultimately that will lead to poorer patient intervention and care. It’s a sad, sad day for doctors and patients, and we call on everyone in our country to stand together with their doctors in condemning this atrocious attack," said Coetzee.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Doctor accused of culpable homicide reportedly shot dead in Johannesburg
Warrants of arrest for Doctors Beale and Munshi, but stayed until next appearance
HPCSA raises concerns over arrest of doctors accused of culpable homicide
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
3 players bag R116k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think that South Africa is ready to move to Level 1 restrictions?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - we need to get back to 'normal' life
61% - 4077 votes
No - we still need to be as cautious as possible
17% - 1108 votes
Yes - but international travel should remain closed
22% - 1471 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.33
(-0.46)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(-0.33)
ZAR/EUR
19.25
(-0.22)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.72)
Gold
1943.88
(-0.80)
Silver
26.78
(-1.29)
Platinum
947.00
(-2.11)
Brent Crude
42.83
(+3.99)
Palladium
2367.00
(-0.73)
All Share
55038.90
(-1.65)
Top 40
50705.29
(-1.79)
Financial 15
9967.50
(-1.19)
Industrial 25
73065.95
(-1.53)
Resource 10
55545.21
(-2.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20259.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo