Killing of Mapiti Matsena: ANC not ruling out possibility of a political motive

Gauteng's ANC branch has not ruled out the possibility that the murder of Mapiti Matsena was politically motivated.

The region's spokesperson said they will only confirm any such speculation once a person has been formally charged.

Police have taken a person of interest in for questioning.

The ANC in Gauteng has not ruled out speculation that the murder of Mapiti Matsena, a Member of the Gauteng Legislature, was politically motivated.



The party, however, said they will await the outcome of the police investigation.

The party's regional spokesperson, Bones Modise, said Matsena was brutally killed at a place where he thought he was safe - his home.

Matsena was stabbed to death at his Doornpoort home in Pretoria on Wednesday night.

Matsena was the chairperson of the community safety portfolio committee in the Gauteng Legislature.

Modise said they acknowledged that a person was taken in for questioning by the police.

"We are very devastated and beyond words. What happened to him caught everyone off guard. Matsena was at the forefront of fighting crime in the province. For him to die violently, it has left the ANC and his family poorer.

"That a person has been taken for questioning doesn't excite anyone unless if a person has been charged for his murder. Once we have someone that has been charged, the individual will have the opportunity to tell what happened and what led him to do what he did," said Modise.

READ: Man taken in for questioning for Gauteng MPL's murder, Bheki Cele says

Modise said there are many questions regarding Matsena's death that needed answers.

"Let us wait for someone to be formally charged. We can't rule out that his murder was politically motivated or not, but that won't help anyone at this stage. Let us wait for someone to be charged first and then we will have a view.

"I am not aware if he once complained to the ANC that his life was in danger or not. We are not ruling out any speculation regarding his death. All we are saying is to wait for someone to be formally charged first and we can confirm or deny such speculation," Modise said.

The party has called for anyone with information to come forward and inform the police.

Modise promised the person will be protected by the police.