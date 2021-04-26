21m ago

Kim McCusker, who survived being dragged underneath taxi in 2011, dies

Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba
  • Kim McCusker survived a tragic accident in 2011.
  • She was dragged underneath a taxi for more than 700 metres. 
  • McCusker was operated on multiple times after the accident. 

Kim McCusker, the Johannesburg woman, who miraculously survived after being dragged underneath a taxi for more than 700 metres in 2011, has died.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, McCusker's sister, Julia Frantzeskou, announced that she had died on Thursday. 

Frantzeskou said her family was heartbroken.

She said it was hard to imagine a world without McCusker. 

"I know that she touched so many hearts and that the significance of this loss will be felt by all, including her family, friends, staff members and clients."

The sister also asked that the family be given space to grieve. 

She said further details about the funeral would be shared once arrangements had been made. 

READ | Woman knocked down and dragged by taxi: 'My life would have been so different'

Kim was a young, 25-year-old advocate when she was left seriously injured after being dragged by a minibus taxi in Johannesburg.

She had to undergo multiple operations, News24 previously reported.

Matome Thamage, the Lonehill driver of the taxi, said he did not know McCusker was there

The accident left McCusker stripped of skin and muscle.

She was also in constant pain and could not sit, stand or lie in one position for a long time. 

The Witness reported, in 2015, that she settled on a R10.4 million payout from the Road Accident Fund.  

McCusker published a book, titled "Scarred - But Not For Life", in which she described the pain and trauma she endured because of the accident.

On Sunday, News24 reached out to McCusker's father, Douglas, but he was not available for an interview.

Details about the cause of death has not been shared.

Read more on:
kim mccuskergauteng
