Kimberley cops arrest 7-year-old girl's uncles, stepfather for allegedly raping her

Kimberley police have arrested three people for the rape of a 7-year-old girl - two of them are her uncles and the third is her 60-year-old stepfather.



The two uncles were 29 and 30 years old, police said in a statement.

"It is alleged the victim was abused since January 2020 until [Friday], when the ordeal was uncovered," said police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

"It has also been discovered by the doctor who performed a medical examination on the girl, that she has been infected with sexually transmitted diseases.

The child has been moved to a place of safety and is receiving assistance from the Northern Cape police's forensic social workers.

The men are expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"Brigadier Nicky Mills, the provincial head of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit strongly indicated that any attempt by the three heartless suspects to be released on bail would be vehemently opposed," added Ramatseba.