Kind, committed, honest: Family devastated after Gauteng official killed in hail of bullets

The grieving family of a senior Human Settlements and Housing official who was shot dead on Friday is not happy about speculation that he was involved in dodgy RDP dealings.

Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile and Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina visited the family home in Spruitview on Monday.

The official's family have described him as a "stalwart and leader".

The death of a senior Gauteng Human Settlements Department official has left his family devastated.



Teboho Makhoa, 52, was shot and killed on Friday night after 28 bullets were fired at his vehicle in Spruitview, Ekurhuleni.

It was a sombre meeting on Monday at Makhoa's home as Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and other government officials, and police authorities visited his grieving family.

The officials were at the home to express their condolences and inform the family about processes in place to ensure the murder case was expedited and culprits were arrested.

The murder case was being investigated by the provincial SAPS office.

While Makhoa's family was saddened about his assassination-style death, they were also devastated about speculation about him, said family spokesperson and niece, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri.

Maile rejected speculation around alleged nefarious dealings Makhoa was involved in, including the wrongful issuing of RDP houses, saying it was untrue.

The speculation was widely shared on social media platforms after reports of the official's death were made public.

Phiri said:

We were quite devastated yesterday when all these speculations were then put out on social media. We ask at this time to be given space to mourn our uncle, our father and to allow us to come to terms with this horrific experience that we are going through.

Stalwart of his family

The father of five was a leader in his family and was kind, committed, and honest, Phiri added.

Makhoa was born in Katlehong where he also attended school.

He studied at Wits University and previously worked at the SA Human Rights Commission before moving to the human settlements department.

Phiri said her uncle was a good father to his children, the youngest of whom is 15. She added that Makhoa was a jolly person who loved his family at large and as a result had a personal relationship with every member.

"He inspired all of us as young ones coming in the family to go to school, varsity - to make our own way in life. He always encouraged us that if you (are) not up in the morning to go make your own way in life, don't expect the world to be your oyster, you can only make your own way," she said.

Phiri said: "His sisters and brother have lost a very impactful member of our family. He was just a good and steady stalwart in our family."

Fabricated allegations

Maile said there was no allegation within his department that he was aware of, adding that his office received monthly reports in that regard and Makhoa was never in the reports.

"The deceased has never been investigated. We have got people who are insensitive, inhumane - we have lost our morality as a society. How do you fabricate allegations about somebody you don't know?" asked Maile.

Makhoa was also described a person of "high moral ground", was selfless and acted in the best interest of people who were on waiting lists for RDP houses.

Phiri said Makhoa's family had never been under threat until his shooting on Friday.

She added that the family had not had reason to fear for their lives and would continue their normal lives, hoping that the investigation would be speeded up, so they would feel safe again.

MEC Maile said the department was not aware that Makhoa's life was under threat.



He added that the department would be forging ahead with its evictions where there were court orders to do so.

Masina said speculation about dodgy dealings Makhoa was involved in were "misinformation".

"Throughout his life he was a humble servant of the people. He was never corrupt and I am sure in all the investigations that will happen, it will be clarified that he never got involved in some RDP selling schemes, it was not in his nature, he would not have done that.

"We are quite certain about that and so what we want is for the truth to come through so that the family and children can have closure," Masina said.