27m ago

add bookmark

Kind, committed, honest: Family devastated after Gauteng official killed in hail of bullets

accreditation
Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The official's car was shot at 28 times.
The official's car was shot at 28 times.
Twitter/File
  • The grieving family of a senior Human Settlements and Housing official who was shot dead on Friday is not happy about speculation that he was involved in dodgy RDP dealings.
  • Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile and Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina visited the family home in Spruitview on Monday. 
  • The official's family have described him as a "stalwart and leader".

The death of a senior Gauteng Human Settlements Department official has left his family devastated.

Teboho Makhoa, 52, was shot and killed on Friday night after 28 bullets were fired at his vehicle in Spruitview, Ekurhuleni. 

It was a sombre meeting on Monday at Makhoa's home as Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina and other government officials, and police authorities visited his grieving family. 

The officials were at the home to express their condolences and inform the family about processes in place to ensure the murder case was expedited and culprits were arrested. 

The murder case was being investigated by the provincial SAPS office. 

READ | Gauteng human settlements dept official killed after 28 bullets fired at car

While Makhoa's family was saddened about his assassination-style death, they were also devastated about speculation about him,  said family spokesperson and niece, Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri.

Maile rejected speculation around alleged nefarious dealings Makhoa was involved in, including the wrongful issuing of RDP houses, saying it was untrue.

The speculation was widely shared on social media platforms after reports of the official's death were made public. 

Phiri said: 

We were quite devastated yesterday when all these speculations were then put out on social media. We ask at this time to be given space to mourn our uncle, our father and to allow us to come to terms with this horrific experience that we are going through.

Stalwart of his family

The father of five was a leader in his family and was kind, committed, and honest, Phiri added. 

Makhoa was born in Katlehong where he also attended school. 

He studied at Wits University and previously worked at the SA Human Rights Commission before moving to the human settlements department. 

READ | Gauteng MEC fears employees being 'targeted' after staffer killed in hail of bullets

Phiri said her uncle was a good father to his children, the youngest of whom is 15. She added that Makhoa was a jolly person who loved his family at large and as a result had a personal relationship with every member.

"He inspired all of us as young ones coming in the family to go to school, varsity - to make our own way in life. He always encouraged us that if you (are) not up in the morning to go make your own way in life, don't expect the world to be your oyster, you can only make your own way," she said. 

Phiri said: "His sisters and brother have lost a very impactful member of our family. He was just a good and steady stalwart in our family."

Fabricated allegations

Maile said there was no allegation within his department that he was aware of, adding that his office received monthly reports in that regard and Makhoa was never in the reports.

"The deceased has never been investigated. We have got people who are insensitive, inhumane - we have lost our morality as a society. How do you fabricate allegations about somebody you don't know?" asked Maile.

Makhoa was also described a person of "high moral ground", was selfless and acted in the best interest of people who were on waiting lists for RDP houses.

Phiri said Makhoa's family had never been under threat until his shooting on Friday. 

She added that the family had not had reason to fear for their lives and would continue their normal lives, hoping that the investigation would be speeded up, so they would feel safe again.

Teboho Makhoa
Teboho Makhoa was killed in a hail of bullets.

MEC Maile said the department was not aware that Makhoa's life was under threat. 

He added that the department would be forging ahead with its evictions where there were court orders to do so. 

Masina said speculation about dodgy dealings Makhoa was involved in were "misinformation".

"Throughout his life he was a humble servant of the people. He was never corrupt and I am sure in all the investigations that will happen, it will be clarified that he never got involved in some RDP selling schemes, it was not in his nature, he would not have done that.

"We are quite certain about that and so what we want is for the truth to come through so that the family and children can have closure," Masina said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lebogang mailemzwandile masinajohannesburggautengcrime
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 16556 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 2297 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
view
Rand - Dollar
13.53
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.19
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.50
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.50
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,899.24
+0.4%
Silver
27.93
+0.5%
Palladium
2,835.37
-0.4%
Platinum
1,176.50
+0.7%
Brent Crude
71.89
+0.8%
Top 40
61,388
-0.4%
All Share
67,575
-0.4%
Resource 10
65,794
-1.2%
Industrial 25
87,593
+0.0%
Financial 15
13,486
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

3h ago

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun 2021

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May 2021

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo