King Charles welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace for first state visit

  • Britain's King Charles III welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. 
  • A banquet will be held on Tuesday night in honour of Ramaphosa. 
  • The president will also meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week. 

King Charles III hosted his first state visit since becoming British monarch on Tuesday, welcoming South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace.

King Charles, 74, rolled out the traditional pomp and ceremony for the first time as head of state, as Britain seeks to bolster its relations with its biggest trading partner in Africa.

Ramaphosa and his wife were officially greeted by King Charles' eldest son and heir Prince William and his wife Kate at a central London hotel to mark the start of his two-day trip, the first state visit to the UK by a world leader since that of former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2019.

Gun salutes and a ceremonial welcome from the king and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, followed before a grand carriage procession along The Mall to Buckingham Palace, where a banquet will be held later in the president's honour.

Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit Westminster Abbey to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and see the memorial stone for former South African President Nelson Mandela.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Charles III.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Charles III.

He will also address lawmakers in parliament and meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Britain hopes the visit, which had been planned before the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, will strengthen trade and investment ties between the two nations, and show the importance of links with the Commonwealth of Nations, the international organisation which King Charles now heads.

British foreign minister James Cleverly said:

This is a reinforcement of the strong bilateral relationship that we have with South Africa, a real opportunity to build on that close working relationship and discuss some of the issues that affect us all.

The last state visit to Britain by a South African leader was that of former president Jacob Zuma in 2010, when he was met by King Charles and Camilla at the start of the trip.


