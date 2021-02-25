King Dalindyebo misses court appearance due to illness

A warrant of arrest has been issued for AbaThembu king Buyelekaya Dalindyebo on Thursday.

This after he failed to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court.

The warrant has been stayed until his next appearance.

The warrant of arrest had been stayed until his next court appearance, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

"The court was informed that he is ill. A warrant of arrest was then issued but it was stayed until he brings a medical certificate."

Tyali said the case was postponed to 10 March.

In March last year, City Press reported Dalindyebo allegedly went on a rampage in the Bumbane Great Place.

The wife of his son, former acting king Azenathi, was hospitalised, while Azenathi was also seen limping later, the publication reported.



Dalindyebo allegedly stormed the Great Place and threw out clothes belonging to Azenathi and breaking furniture.

He was allegedly carrying an axe.



