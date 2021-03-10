King Dalindyebo's alleged assault on son: Case postponed

The case of assault against AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo for allegedly attacking his son has been postponed.

The case was opened after Dalindyebo allegedly trespassed at the Bumbane Great Place, where his son and wife resided.

The incident happened just three months after Dalindyebo was released from jail on parole.

The case of assault against AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo for allegedly attacking his son, Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo, last year has been postponed to 14 May 2021.

The NPA announced on Wednesday that the case was postponed for Dalindyebo's team to make representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The case was opened by Azenathi at Bityi Police station after Dalindyebo allegedly trespassed at the Bumbane Great Place, where Azenathi and wife resided, in the early hours of 13 March 2020.

The incident happened just three months after Dalindyebo was released from jail on parole, by President Cyril Ramaphosa, after serving four years of a 12-year jail sentence.

He was imprisoned after being found guilty of seven counts of kidnapping, three counts of assault, three counts of arson and one of defeating the ends of justice.

At the time of trespassing at the palace, the parolee was staying at Enkululwekeni residence in Mthatha, where he had been placed by officials from the correctional services department.

During that period, Dalindyebo had been trying to convince Azenathi - then acting king of the AbaThembu nation - to step down because he, as the rightful king, was back from jail and ready to resume his kingship.

Azenathi refused to relinquish the throne, or to vacate the palace, and obtained a protection order to bar his father from entering the Bumbane Great Place.

Dalindyebo then stormed the palace and allegedly terrorised Azenathi, his wife and baby son.

Frustrated by the protection order, Dalindyebo publicly disowned his son and denied fathering the 29-year-old.

He also demanded that, together with Azenathi's mother, High Court Judge Buyiswa Majiki, a paternity test be done.

Majiki is Dalindyebo's ex-wife.

Despite Azenathi being told by his father that his reign as acting king was over, due to his release from prison, Azenathi clung to the throne.

He was ultimately removed by Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who stripped him off all power, salary and benefits, and recognised his father as the rightful king.

The father and son war dates back to 2016 when Azenathi went against his incarcerated father's advice and ascended to the throne with support from the highly factional royal council.

The king had always wanted his wife to act on his behalf during his imprisonment. He had written a series of prison letters, advising the then University of Free State student Azenathi to focus on his studies.

He had always maintained in his letters that, as a father, he could not be subjected to his son.

