King Goodwill Zwelithini in ICU for diabetes treatment

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has been admitted in hospital for diabetes treatment, the monarch's Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has said.

Zwelithini's blood sugar levels had raised concerns in the past few weeks, Buthelezi said in a statement on Sunday.

"Over the past few weeks, several unstable glucose readings have raised concern, and His Majesty was required to visit a hospital in Zululand to attend to this. Unfortunately, the problem did not fully resolve, and His Majesty has had to return to hospital to stabilise his glucose levels once again.

"His doctors have felt it necessary to place him in ICU to deal with this thoroughly," Buthelezi said.

The ailment was being treated with "caution" because of Covid-19 risks, he added.

"This incident of unstable glucose has been treated with particular caution due to the risk that diabetes poses under the present conditions of a pandemic. As is known, scientists warn that diabetes is considered a serious comorbidity."

Early last year, Zwelithini did not attend the KwaZulu-Natal State of the Province Address due to ill health. Premier Sihle Zikalala said at the time that the king was not well due to an undisclosed illness.

Buthelezi said the 73-year-old royal head was receiving the necessary treatment, and that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had been informed.

"As always, the Minister of Health is aware of these arrangements."