King Khoisan SA released on a warning ahead of his trial for allegedly dealing in dagga

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
King Khoisan SA and Donovan Manuel standing in the dock at Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
King Khoisan SA and Donovan Manuel standing in the dock at Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
News24/Alex Mitchley
  • Khoisan men who have been living and protesting outside the Union Buildings for more than three years were arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs and the illegal cultivation of dagga.
  • They appeared in court on Thursday and were released on warning ahead of their trial in March.
  • After their case was postponed, some of their supporters smoked dagga in full view of the police.

King Khoisan SA, who was arrested for allegedly growing dagga at the Union Buildings, has hit back at police, calling the arrest an injustice against the first indigenous nation of South Africa.

Khoisan SA and Donovan Manuel appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday, following their arrest at the National Key Point in Pretoria a day before.

Khoisan SA entered the dock wearing loincloths made from buckskin, while Manuel wore a black shirt and pants. 

Khoisan SA supporters smoking dagga outside of the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
News24 News24/Alex Mitchley
Supporters of Khoisan SA smoking dagga outside of the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
News24 News24/Alex Mitchley
King Khoisan supporters outside of the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
News24 News24/Alex Mitchley

According to the charge sheet, both men have been charged with dealing in dagga. 

However, police said Khoisan SA was arrested for dealing in drugs and the illegal cultivation of dagga, as well as for failing to put on a mask when instructed to do so by a law enforcement officer. 

WATCH | King Khoisan SA arrested for growing, selling dagga at Union Buildings

Court proceedings were short as the State placed it on record that they would not be opposing bail, and recommended that both men be released on a warning. 

The case was subsequently postponed to March. 

While waiting for Khoisan SA to leave the court, a group of supporters, some of whom were also clad in traditional clothing, stood at the court's exit, singing and dancing as they burnt imphepho and smoked dagga in full view of police officers.

Once released, Khoisan SA addressed the crowd and said his arrest and the laws that led to him being placed in a police van on Wednesday "was a smack in the face for the first nation."

"They thought they we were going to follow their laws. Their laws smoking dagga put us in prison. This cannot be fair," Khoisan SA said. 

The inference was that the Khoisan could not abide by such laws, as their ancestors had been smoking dagga long before Europeans first layed anchor on the shores of Southern Africa. 

Supporters of King Khoisan SA outside of the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
Dagga being ground up outside of the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.
King Khoisan SA being welcomed by his supporters after being released on warning.

He said the dagga was used for medicinal purposes. 

"We cannot continue with other people's law that they want to inflict on us as the first nation.

"We need the law of the land. There was too much injustice to the first nation."

Khoisan SA said the arrest would not deter them and that they would plant more dagga at the Union Buildings. 

He and a small group of protesters have staged a sit-in protest for more than three years after making the arduous 1 200km journey from the Eastern Cape on foot in November 2019.

The protesters are demanding that:

  • The Khoisan people be recognised as the first indigenous nation of South Africa;
  • The label "coloured" as a reference to people of a mixed race, be removed from all official documents;
  • Kwazi-Khoe be listed as an official language; and
  • The Khoisan be given land and resources to continue their cultures and traditions.

This is the group's second bid to have their demands met.

In 2017, Khoisan SA and three others made a similar journey to the Union Buildings in an attempt to be recognised.

Things took a dangerous turn when the four of them embarked on a hunger strike that lasted close to a month.

READ | Khoisan will continue to camp outside Union Buildings until their demands are met

News24 reported that Chief Khoisan SA suffered extreme fatigue, malaise and that he lost 34kg. Christian Martin, 37, who joined them at the Union Buildings, lost 26kg and suffered from hypoglycaemia due to malnourishment.

The group left after Ramaphosa, the deputy president at the time, received a memorandum of demands. But they returned months later because of an alleged lack of progress in meeting the demands.

Khoisan SA said none of the demands had been met, despite the signing of the Khoisan Traditional Leadership Bill, as he had inherent issues with the legislation, including that it did not recognise the Khoisan as the first nation and did not mention land for kings, chiefs, and the community.

