1h ago

add bookmark

King Madzikane II and Loyiso Masuku are business partners

Tshidi Madia
Loyiso Masuku is seen during the City Of Johannesburg Annual General Meeting in Roodepoort Theatre.
Loyiso Masuku is seen during the City Of Johannesburg Annual General Meeting in Roodepoort Theatre.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • The embattled King Madzikane II Diko and City of Johannesburg shared services MMC Loyiso Masuku are business partners.
  • The MMC says the company was formed to work on community projects, but never took off and does not even have a bank account.
  • She says the directors are currently deregistering the company.

News24 can reveal King Madzikane II Diko and City of Johannesburg MMC Loyiso Masuku are co-directors in a company said to be currently undergoing deregistration.

The two were admitted as directors of Cytozone, which was established in 2012, in June last year.

The king and the MMC, along with their spouses - Khusela Diko who is President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku - have been at the centre of public outrage following news of the king being awarded a R125 million tender to provide personal protective equipment by the provincial health department.

All parties linked to the claims have denied any wrongdoing, with the Dikos releasing a statement on Wednesday expressing remorse over the king's decision to pursue the tender, which they said was an "error of judgement".

ALSO READ | Why did Ramaphosa wait for spokesperson Khusela Diko to take leave? MPs ask

The Dikos said they have been friends with the Masuku family long before any of them assumed public office, admitting in the "current atmosphere" the history between their families raised suspicion and concern. 

They also insisted on never having discussed extending their family ties to benefits that would be obtained through procuring deals in the public sector.

Loyiso told News24 Cytozone was set up "many years ago" before she took office in the City of Johannesburg as MMC for corporate and shared services in December.

She confirmed she and the king were co-directors of the company.

"It was formed for the purpose of working on community projects. Sadly, the projects never got off the ground. The company never traded nor did it conduct any business with any institution."

Loyisi said the company did not even have a bank account and was in the process of being deregistered.

This despite the fact when checking the company's profile, it can still be seen as active with the two listed as directors as well as a Christian Gouws, its former director, who has resigned from Cytozone.

On Wednesday, the king, in a statement, he sent out with his spouse spoke of the relationship the couple shared with the Masuku family, claiming there had been attempts at forming business partnerships before any of them were appointed to public office.

"Over the years, prior to any of us ascending to public office and positions, some members of our families contemplated several business partnerships due to our strong bonds and aspirations in various endeavours, including agriculture and community healthcare among others," he said.

Khusela took a leave of absence from all her government roles this week, while Bandile attempted on Sunday evening to set the record straight, claiming he was innocent. He also called on authorities to act if evidence of corruption emerged from his department.

Related Links
Why did Ramaphosa wait for spokesperson Khusela Diko to take leave? MPs ask
DA, EFF call for action on alleged tender corruption involving Diko's husband
Khusela Diko appointed as Ramaphosa's spokesperson
Read more on:
loyiso masukukhusela dikobandile masukuking madzikane ii dikocorruptioncoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What do you think of public schools taking a break?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A victory! Kids need to be safe at home
20% - 292 votes
I don't think it matters, the virus will still spread
30% - 438 votes
A disaster! Kids are better off in school
51% - 748 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.57
(-0.33)
ZAR/GBP
21.54
(-0.26)
ZAR/EUR
19.53
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.90
(-0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.24)
Gold
1962.19
(-0.17)
Silver
24.13
(-0.35)
Platinum
920.00
(0.00)
Brent Crude
44.08
(+1.10)
Palladium
2118.00
(-1.44)
All Share
56707.74
(+0.39)
Top 40
52245.75
(+0.39)
Financial 15
10788.93
(+2.16)
Industrial 25
74841.48
(+0.92)
Resource 10
56492.21
(-0.84)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a...

29 Jul

FEEL GOOD | This local pilot modelled to pay for aviation school and is starting a charter company
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

28 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

28 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo