King Misuzulu's close confidant allegedly assassinated shortly after attending reed dance

Lisalee Solomons
Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini enters the kraal in Kwakhangelamankengane in Nongoma.

PHOTO: Tebogo Letsie, Gallo Images, City Press
  • A senior member of the Usuthu Traditional Council, and close confidant of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, has allegedly been assassinated.
  • Dr Dumisani Blasius Khumalo was shot dead shortly after attending the reed dance in Nongoma.
  • He was described as a "pillar" that shaped many communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

A member of the Usuthu Traditional Council, who was a close confidant of Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, has allegedly been assassinated.

According to Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC in KwaZulu-Natal, Sihle Zikalala, reports indicated that Dr Dumisani Blasius Khumalo was shot dead shortly after attending the reed dance in Nongoma on Saturday.

"The institution of traditional leadership is an important pillar that shapes many of our communities within the province. This morning, we woke up to the unfortunate and sad news of the assassination of Ibambabukhosi Dr Dumisani Blasius Khumalo of the Usuthu Traditional Council," Zikalala said on Sunday.

He added that the institution of traditional leadership in the province had been "dealt a huge blow".

Khumalo always put the interests of the community first, he said.

The MEC called on law enforcement agencies to "leave no stone unturned" in their pursuit of those responsible for "this act of cowardice".

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal conveyed its condolences and described Khumalo as an academic giant.

'Pillar' to Zulu royal family

Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo called on witnesses to assist law enforcement agencies with information.

"As the ANC in KZN, we convey our deepest condolences to the Khumalo family, following the untimely death of our leader and a pillar to the Zulu royal family, and the nation as a whole. The ever intelligent and charming Dr Blasius Khumalo was trusted by the departed king," he said.

The party added that Khumalo handled the affairs of the Zulu royal family with firmness and understanding.

The party continued: 

An academic giant, we will remember his role in various fields as a historian, a culturist and an influential member of Indonsa Yesizwe Think Tank. No doubt, the murderers have inflicted irreparable damage in the hearts of the people of KZN and the country.

Mtolo added that they would offer support to the Khumalo family "as they deal with this loss".

On Sunday, Zikalala also paid his respects to the family of Maphumulo Ward 11 councillor, Zakhele Khuzwayo, who was shot dead on Thursday.

"We wish to call upon law enforcement in the province to strengthen efforts combating attacks on public representatives, including amakhosi and izinduna."

Zikalala said provincial government representatives would visit the Khumalo family on Monday.

ancmisuzulu kazwelithinisihle zikalaladurbankwazulu-natalshootingscrimecrime and courtspolitics
