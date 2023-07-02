43m ago

Share

King Sekhukhune buried in provincial funeral

accreditation
Russel Molefe
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
King Kgagudi Sekhukhune has died.
King Kgagudi Sekhukhune has died.
PHOTO: Elizabeth Sejake, Gallo Images, The Times
  • The late king of the Bapedi nation, Kgagudi Sekhukhune was buried on Saturday.
  • His family have lauded him for protecting locally sourced mining minerals.
  • Acting Limpopo premier, Seaparo Sekoati, said Sekhukhune would be remembered as a leader who liberated and educated.

The late king of the Bapedi nation, Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune, 78, was buried in a special official provincial funeral in Limpopo on Saturday.

Sekhukhune, who was affectionately known as "KK", reigned over the fractious kingdom for 46 years. His reign was characterised by numerous court battles over the kingship.

Following a court order, he was deposed in 2020 and replaced by King Victor Thulare III. However, Thulare's reign was short-lived as he died two years later, aged just 40.

Morwamohube Thulare was then installed as acting king following yet another court battle.

Saturday's funeral service was attended by representatives of various traditional kingdoms in South Africa, Botswana and Lesotho. Mining magnate, Patrice Motsepe, was also among the dignitaries.

READ | Bapedi Royal Family land occupation: Don't invade the little land in our possession - EFF

Speaking to the media, royal family spokesperson, Samson Phakwago, said Sekhukhune had fought to protect the minerals on his land.

"He has been to court several times because he was harassed by other people, mostly from the government, as they wanted to come and take what does not belong to them - the minerals of our kingdom," Phakwago said.

Phakwago added:

He protected these minerals even if we don't benefit from them, but at the end of the day we are going to get what is rightfully ours.

He hinted that the battle over kingship may be far from over as Sekhukhune's son, Sekoati II - born of the "candle wife" - was considered to be the rightful heir.

"It was people from the outside who tried to confuse the leadership of our kingdom. We have Sekoati II who at some point will be enthroned as the king of the Bapedi kingdom," he said.

Acting Limpopo premier, Seaparo Sekoati, said Sekhukhune would be remembered as a leader who "liberated, educated, strengthened, developed, protected and defended his people".

"Our rural communities must be developed with modern facilities as part of furthering his legacy. The mining activities taking place in this district of Sekhukhune must not be about certain individuals and companies, but about the development of people.

"The Sekhukhune Royal Council deserves to be one of the richest, with more developed communities, because of the mineral wealth of this area.

"We are confident that time is not completely lost and therefore new trends can still ensue," Sekoati said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgtraditional leaders
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
25% - 415 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 1243 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 32 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.84
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.81
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.56
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.55
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
901.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,226.84
0.0%
Gold
1,919.63
0.0%
Silver
22.78
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.41
+1.2%
Top 40
70,706
+1.6%
All Share
76,028
+1.5%
Resource 10
61,995
+1.3%
Industrial 25
106,420
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,057
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo