King Sekhukhune buried in provincial funeral

The late king of the Bapedi nation, Kgagudi Sekhukhune was buried on Saturday.

His family have lauded him for protecting locally sourced mining minerals.

Acting Limpopo premier, Seaparo Sekoati, said Sekhukhune would be remembered as a leader who liberated and educated.

The late king of the Bapedi nation, Kgagudi Kenneth Sekhukhune, 78, was buried in a special official provincial funeral in Limpopo on Saturday.

Sekhukhune, who was affectionately known as "KK", reigned over the fractious kingdom for 46 years. His reign was characterised by numerous court battles over the kingship.

Following a court order, he was deposed in 2020 and replaced by King Victor Thulare III. However, Thulare's reign was short-lived as he died two years later, aged just 40.

Morwamohube Thulare was then installed as acting king following yet another court battle.

Saturday's funeral service was attended by representatives of various traditional kingdoms in South Africa, Botswana and Lesotho. Mining magnate, Patrice Motsepe, was also among the dignitaries.

READ | Bapedi Royal Family land occupation: Don't invade the little land in our possession - EFF

Speaking to the media, royal family spokesperson, Samson Phakwago, said Sekhukhune had fought to protect the minerals on his land.

"He has been to court several times because he was harassed by other people, mostly from the government, as they wanted to come and take what does not belong to them - the minerals of our kingdom," Phakwago said.

Phakwago added:

He protected these minerals even if we don't benefit from them, but at the end of the day we are going to get what is rightfully ours.

He hinted that the battle over kingship may be far from over as Sekhukhune's son, Sekoati II - born of the "candle wife" - was considered to be the rightful heir.

"It was people from the outside who tried to confuse the leadership of our kingdom. We have Sekoati II who at some point will be enthroned as the king of the Bapedi kingdom," he said.

Acting Limpopo premier, Seaparo Sekoati, said Sekhukhune would be remembered as a leader who "liberated, educated, strengthened, developed, protected and defended his people".

"Our rural communities must be developed with modern facilities as part of furthering his legacy. The mining activities taking place in this district of Sekhukhune must not be about certain individuals and companies, but about the development of people.

"The Sekhukhune Royal Council deserves to be one of the richest, with more developed communities, because of the mineral wealth of this area.

"We are confident that time is not completely lost and therefore new trends can still ensue," Sekoati said.