Kingsway Hospital dismisses 'Covid-19 red zone' claims circulating on social media

Netcare Kingsway Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday dismissed allegations doing the rounds on social media, which claims the hospital is a "Covid-19 red zone".

According to the group's general manager, Anna Demetriou, the allegations are incorrect and highly irresponsible.

"The Covid-19 situation in KwaZulu-Natal is fluid. However, at present, we have very few patients admitted with Covid-19, and each of them is being cared for in isolation, in a specially-designated area within the hospital," said Demetriou.

She added that, as an experienced healthcare facility, Netcare continues to demonstrate an abundance of caution.

There are extensive Covid-19 precautionary measures, and adherence to strict infection prevention and control measures.

Demetriou said Netcare Kingsway Hospital is fully equipped for all eventualities, including the safe management and continuation of services unrelated to Covid-19, such as emergencies and elective procedures.

"We encourage the community not to neglect their health. If an injury or ailment is left untreated, it is much more likely to lead to avoidable, long-term health consequences."

The hospital urged the public not to recklessly share unverified social media messages, which could cause undue panic and be detrimental to the health of people in the community.