Kinnear grenade accused had links to Modack, State claims

The bail application on Friday of a woman accused in a plot to kill Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear has dragged on.

The State alleges Amaal Jantjies arranged the thwarted hit in November 2019 with some instructions from businessman Nafiz Modack.

Jantjies denies this, and says she was allegedly working for Kinnear's boss, Andre Lincoln, the whole time.

Explosive claims pitting conflicting allegations against Nafiz Modack and Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) head Andre Lincoln were made during the bail application of a woman accused of being a fixer in an attempted hit on late AGU detective Charl Kinnear in 2019.

The State alleged Amaal Jantjies is a "dangerous" woman connected to "high fliers" and underground figures and should not get bail.

Jantjies, on the other hand, said she was a pawn in a plot hatched by Lincoln, and anything she did was part of his plan.

Her bail application has dragged on in the Parow Regional Court.

It resumed on Friday, the day after Modack was arrested in Cape Town.

The businessman and philanthropist is expected to appear in court on Monday, and the charges he will face will become clearer then.

Jantjies is accused of conspiring with Faeez Smith and Janick Adonis to carry out a hit on Kinnear in November 2019 with a hand grenade.

During a day of shadowboxing with prosecutor Blaine Lazarus, she said she had never met Modack and alleged anything she might have done was on Lincoln's orders.

Kinnear was shot dead outside his house in Bishop Lavis on 18 September 2020 while investigating a complicated firearms case that also implicates police officers.

Former rugby player Zane Kinnear was arrested and charged with murder as well as illegally intercepting Kinnear's cellphone to track his location.

He also faces a charge of attempting to murder lawyer William Booth following further analysis of his cellphone.

In the aftermath of Kinnear's death, attention shifted again to concerns about his safety leading up to the hit, with the thwarted hand grenade attack cited as a glaring red flag.

Kinnear's widow, Nicolette, was in court on Friday, and unflinchingly sat through proceedings as she heard allegations they were watched by people plotting to kill her husband.

Lazarus had kicked off Friday's proceedings with a series of voice note transcripts and WhatsApp messages which he said were between Jantjies and Modack.

He alleged that based on these, Modack supplied her with a BMW and cellphones through an intermediary, and that he sent Kinnear's address to her.

He told her in one message to give the Kinnears' address to Adonis who would "know what to do".

"I'm going to send you something. Write it down," a message purportedly from Modack read, before the address came through.

Lazarus alleged Modack sent her to offer an AGU officer a R10 000 bribe for tip-offs when the unit was about to descend on his house and "scratch around".

According to the indictment, the charges the three all face include belonging to, and participating in, the criminal activities of a gang - the Junky Funky Kids.

Charges include conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to acquire an explosive, conspiracy to unlicensed trading in firearms and, possession of firearms.

Lazarus submitted messages between Jantjies and Modack began in early November 2019, and at first related to arrangements for the BMW she was given the use of, and cellphones organised for her, and then escalated to her offering an AGU member a bribe for tip-offs, and then Kinnear's address.

In another message to thank him for the BMW, she mentioned the car had arrived dirty.

Netwerk24 Melinda Stuurman

There was also discussion between Jantjies and Modack about an amount of between R100 000 and R200 000 that Modack would pay for somebody's bail application.

Jantjies insisted she never had any direct dealings with Modack and their conversations were about bail money.

"I have never seen him, I don't even know what he looks like," she said, adding she had, however, met his wife and sister-in-law once at a police station.

Lazarus submitted the messages between the two showed she had also recorded a meeting with the AGU officer who agreed to provide tip-offs.

Jantjies was struggling to send the sound clip to Modack because it was so big.

Modack responded he would do an EFT for her the next day because nobody was in the office.

She denied paying the AGU officer any bribe but said she had helped him out once with R5 000 for his daughter and had lent him money.

Jaco Marais, Gallo Images

Asked about a meeting at the Canal Walk shopping centre where an envelope was exchanged between her and another woman, she said this money was intended to be deposited to pay a lawyer.

Lazarus submitted Jantjies had been corrupting members of the AGU by offering money, to which she snorted.

"To tell the court the honest truth, the AGU is corrupt," she said.

Jantjies contended everything she did, she did on the instructions of AGU head Andre Lincoln, to the point of putting herself in danger.

"I played with my life to help the AGU," said Jantjies. "General Lincoln used us."

Lazarus said she had claimed in an earlier affidavit that Lincoln wanted to have an underworld figure shot during a raid on his house, and to make it look like the figure had tried to take an AGU member's gun.

He added Lincoln had denied Jantjies' allegations in an affidavit.

Lazarus took Jantjies through the pre-planning for the supposed hand grenade attack on Kinnear's home, and said the three had become more and more desperate to get it done.

They had considered a petrol bomb, and worried there were too many cars at the house.

Ultimately, the attack was thwarted on 23 November, and the three are still facing trial.

Jantjies' bail application is expected to resume on 11 May, and she might submit another affidavit.