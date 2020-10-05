15m ago

Kinnear murder: Accused's case postponed to find safer court

Jenni Evans
Charl Kinnear was remembered as a dedicated and hardworking detective.
PHOTO: Bertram Malgas/News24
  • Former rugby player Zane Kilian is charged with the murder of top police detective Charl Kinnear.
  • Kilian appeared in the Bishop Lavis court on Monday.
  • He is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communications.

The case against former rugby player Zane Kilian for the alleged murder of top police detective Charl Kinnear has been postponed to find a safer court for his bail application.

With at least 13 Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members guarding the courtroom on Monday, the State prosecutor said the case would be postponed due to safety fears regarding the area.

The court is in Bishop Lavis, the Cape Town area where Kinnear was murdered in his car outside his home on 18 September.

Kilian stood in the dock on Monday, facing charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the illegal interception of communications.

The latter charge is believed to be linked to the tracking of Kinnear's cellphone.

READ | Charl Kinnear's murder hopefully a 'tipping point' for SAPS - Premier Winde at top cop's funeral

Kilian's head tattoos were visible through his hair and he wore a black hoodie.

No photos were allowed to be taken in court, with AGU members physically checking that every device was switched off.

The court heard that a different court would be found in an area posing a lower risk.

Kilian's advocate Eckhard Rösemann opposed this vehemently, saying it was against Kilian's constitutional rights to keep him in custody so long without a bail application.

The case was postponed to Friday.

Outside court, some of the people gathered to watch the spectacle of him being transported via convoy shouted to the AGU members "Shoot him! murder him!", as he was whisked away in a blaze of sirens.

