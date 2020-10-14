1h ago

Kinnear murder: Zane Kilian's bail application moves to new court amid safety concerns

Jenni Evans
The Bellville Regional Court will hear Zane Kilian's bail application towards the end of October.
Brenton Geach, Gallo Images

The bail application of former rugby player Zane Kilian, who is accused of the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, has been transferred to another court amid safety concerns.

The case was postponed a few times so authorities could find a court safe enough for the application. 

The matter will now be heard in the Bellville Regional Court over multiple days - 26, 27 and 30 October.

Kilian's brief appearance on Wednesday was again marked by heavy police cover.

At his last appearance he denied murdering Kinnear.

READ | What we know about the man charged for slaying top cop Charl Kinnear

In a submission by his lawyer, he said any surveillance he did was legal and in the line of private investigation work he is registered to do.

Kinnear was shot outside his house on Friday 18 September. 

Kilian was arrested in Springs, Gauteng, on 21 September. 

He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to murder and the illegal interception of communications.

Charl Kinnear killing: Zane Kilian denies being part of murder, claims tracking was legal
Charl Kinnear murder accused demands to see subpoena allowing police to monitor phone records
Kinnear murder: Accused's case postponed to find safer court
