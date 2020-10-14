Kinnear murder: Zane Kilian's bail application moves to new court amid safety concerns

The bail application of former rugby player Zane Kilian, who is accused of the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, has been transferred to another court amid safety concerns.

The case was postponed a few times so authorities could find a court safe enough for the application.

The matter will now be heard in the Bellville Regional Court over multiple days - 26, 27 and 30 October.

Zane Kilian's departure was under heavy police cover again after his brief appearance in Bishop Lavis icw the murder of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/tm3WAykg7y — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) October 14, 2020

Kilian's brief appearance on Wednesday was again marked by heavy police cover.

At his last appearance he denied murdering Kinnear.

READ | What we know about the man charged for slaying top cop Charl Kinnear

In a submission by his lawyer, he said any surveillance he did was legal and in the line of private investigation work he is registered to do.

Kinnear was shot outside his house on Friday 18 September.

Kilian was arrested in Springs, Gauteng, on 21 September.

He faces charges of murder, conspiracy to murder and the illegal interception of communications.

Zane Kilian's bail application regarding the murder of Lt-Col Charl Kinnear has been transferred from Bishop Lavis to Bellville regional Court for a multi-day bail application after a brief appearance today (@itchybyte) pic.twitter.com/rgD2jQZByN — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) October 14, 2020

