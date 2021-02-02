Kinnear's official police phone was also pinged, court hears in Kilian bail application

So-called private investigator Zane Kilian allegedly had so much personal information on murdered Anti-Gang Unit member Charl Kinnear that he even knew details of the detective ' s bond.

The State alleged during his bail application that not only was Kinnear and lawyer William Booth tracked, but their wives and security company players were also targeted for either pinging or having their personal details trawled.

Kilian claims he only worked for a mystery "Mr X" who needed to know when the police were coming to his house.

On the day the Hawks descended on Zane Kilian's house in Springs in the course of the investigation into Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear's murder, he allegedly made a hurried phone call.



According to an affidavit handed to the Bellville Regional Court by the State on Tuesday, during his bail application, a witness said Kilian called him and said there were about 40 Hawks at his house, and that there was "trouble".

On asking what kind of trouble, Kilian allegedly told him to "listen carefully", and instructed the witness to delete him from the system of a credit record bureau that he used, and make it look like he had never been in it.

This was two days after Kinnear, an Anti-Gang Unit detective, was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis by a thin-looking man in a red hoodie and dark pants.

Initially investigations led to a cellular and data analytics company in Guateng which did location-based station (LBS) tracking of cellphones through a phone's unique cellphone number, called "pinging".

On Sunday 20 September 2020, the police went to search Kilian's house in Springs, and confiscated a Samsung J4, Samsung A6 and an iPhone.

Analytics

On 22 September, a subpoena was served on the data analytics company and Kilian was identified as the user of this pinging service with his own user name and password.

He had allegedly pinged three different numbers of Kinnear's since 20 April 2020 and one of his cellphone numbers was pinged 2 408 times.

Kinnear's official police cellphone was even pinged on the day of his murder, according to the findings.

The pings on his phone had started as early as 02:32 on the day of his murder. From 13:10, he was pinged every 10 minutes, and then from 14:35, an average of every three minutes.

The pings stopped at 15:25, less than 30 minutes after Kinnear was murdered and he was never pinged again.

The police believed meticulous planning played a role in Kinnear's murder, and alleged although Kilian might not have been the shooter, he provided vital intelligence services on Kinnear's whereabouts.

When Kinnear was killed, he was investigating high-profile cases ranging from alleged gang activity and organised crime to police corruption.

On 22 September, Kilian was taken in for questioning in the presence of his lawyer, Eric Bryer, and was initially co-operative, according to the police affidavit read out in court by prosecutor Greg Wolmarans.

However, when presented with certain "facts", he apparently became evasive.

Kilian was eventually arrested shortly after midnight on 23 September, and another cellphone was found.

On his way to Cape Town for his first court appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court, he spoke about his alleged connections to underworld figures. After asking for a pen and paper, he wrote down information regarding this.

Kilian had initially told the police he was commissioned to track the wife of a man called Mohammed who the man suspected of having a possible boyfriend.

Amounts

He said the pinging was excessive and caused marital problems for him, but he was paid amounts of R2 000, R3 000 and R5 000 via an FNB eWallet and he would withdraw the money from an ATM.

Kilian added he did not know Kinnear or what he looked like and had no motive to do him any harm. He had read about his murder in the media, and thought Kinnear must have had many enemies.

He said he last heard from Mohammed on 18 September in relation to his wife's vehicle being seized by the sheriff of the court and discussions about whether the wife and possible boyfriend's phones should be pinged.

However, he admitted he did debt collection work for a person "connected to the Cape Town underworld".

After several interviews, Kilian said "Mohammed" did not exist, and he told the police who it actually was.

The police are calling the person he identified "Mr X" at the moment.

He then alleged that 90% of all the pings he ever did on the telephone numbers were at the request of Mr X from March or April 2020 until 18 September 2020.

"He alleges that he was made to believe by Mr X, that he [Mr X] feared for his life from these SAPS members and that he was harassed by different SAPS members and needed to know when they were on their way to some of his properties," said one of the investigating officers, Captain Eddie Joubert, in his affidavit.

Kilian denied knowing Kinnear or what he looked like.

Deleted

However, careful analysis of deleted WhatsApps that were retrieved from Kilian's devices indicate he had granular details such as photos of Kinnear and his wife, Nicolette, obtained via the credit information service.

This service provides the names, addresses and contact numbers of those who have applied for credit. Users can also request other details such as ID photo verification, next of kin and auto assets.

The State alleged in its opposition to bail being granted for Killian that three of Kinnear's numbers had been forwarded to Kilian's phone, and this included a description of Kinnear as "Colonel Kinnear Provincial Detective". They also found that a photo of Kinnear had been obtained.

Kinnear's wife, Nicolette, was in the back benches of the Bellville Magistrate's Court, and listened intently as Wolmarans read the affidavits of investigating officers Joubert and Captain Edward du Plessis.

Netwerk24 Melinda Stuurman

This detailed how often they were pinged, and the astounding amount of personal information Kilian collected on them from the credit records service, including bond information. The pinging of Kinnear's phones also took place when Kinnear was in Sandton, staying at a guesthouse for the course of an investigation in Gauteng.



The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating whether warnings about Kinnear's life being in danger were ignored after being given to the Hawks.

READ | Killing Kinnear: Crime Intelligence, Hawks bosses probed by IPID for 'failure to prevent hit'

In the affidavits, the police officers set out an intricate system of pinging phones, downloading personal details from the consumer trace reports, and Google searches on targets, including a Google Maps search of the likely route lawyer William Booth would take to get home.

Booth was shot at at his home in Cape Town on 8 April 2020. He was not physically injured.

One of his clients, Sameer Vallie, had laid a kidnapping and extortion charge at the police. He was also allegedly tracked by Kilian.

The police affidavits submit that Kilian knew exactly who he was pinging.

Investigations also revealed that R5 251 029 was deposited into one of Kilian's bank accounts for the period 19 June 2019 to 26 September 2020, and that R2 293 463.73 of that was made from 2 March 2020 until 26 September 2020.

This allegedly covers the period he worked for Mr X.

Further analysis found that other people were also either tracked or pinged.

They included Tim Lotter, the owner of Extreme Security Measures, who was shot dead on 6 January 2020 at the N1 City Mall in Goodwood, Cape Town. Kinnear was also investigating that case.

Kilian allegedly pinged the phone of Jerome Booysen, who some allege is the leader of the Sexy Boys gang in Cape Town, a total of 193 times between 6 March 2020 and 17 September 2020. There have been attempts on his life.

Kilian allegedly pinged the cellphone number of Sergeant Tisha van der Horst, a colleague of Kinnear 71 times between 20 May 2020 and 18 September 2020.

A WhatsApp image of a conversation with an unknown number, dated 29 August 2020 from Kilian's phone, showed that the location of Kinnear was forwarded to the number at 18:32, and messages to him included: "Will see now how far from Bishop" and "Wat (sic) time Cape Town".

The police believed this meant they were checking how far Kinnear was from his house in Bishop Lavis.

Andre Naude, who has a security services company, was also monitored. There were attempts on his life in 2019.

While the affidavits were being read, Kilian shook his head from side to side as he stood in the dock with a checked shirt with its sleeves cut off.

Netwerk24 Jaco Marais

He is also facing charges of fraud or defeating the ends of justice relating to documents he submitted through his former lawyer claiming he was a private investigator and was registered at the Private Security Industries' Regulatory Authority, which turned out to be untrue.



The court heard he had no previous convictions or pending cases, but had been charged for crimen injuria on one occasion, and for assault of a security guard at a shopping centre after being confronted by the guard for refusing to stop at a security boom. Both cases were finalised and withdrawn.

However, the State submitted that Kilian should not be granted bail because he could tamper with witnesses, had already supplied false information relating to his private investigator status, and was allegedly connected to the underworld.

He had visited Zimbabwe and Mozambique in 2019, and, given his bank balance, could well be prepared to forfeit bail and flee.

They had also found social media posts of him holding firearms, even though he does not have a firearms licence. Kilian's life and that of his family could also be in danger, and if anything happens to him in a public place, there is a risk of other people being injured.

The court heard the other "role players, even people participating in funding this crime" were still to be charged.

The bail application was postponed to 26 February and Kilian remained in custody.



