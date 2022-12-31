2h ago

Kitesurfer dies in Cape Town after freak accident

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
A kitesurfer has died after an incident in Cape Town.
Tayfun CoÅkun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • A kitesurfer has died after gusts of wind apparently dragged him hundreds of metres and flung him into buildings and poles.
  • He was attached to his equipment when he was swept away.
  • The man later died in a Cape Town hospital due to his injuries.

A 33-year-old kitesurfer died in hospital after winds lifted and dragged him between 300 and 500 metres, smashing him against poles and buildings at Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg, Cape Town, on Thursday.

The man, who was attached to his kitesurfing equipment, sustained major head injuries and multiple limb and rib fractures.

Melomed Hospital Group marketing manager Shameema Adams said: "While in the ambulance, en route to the hospital, the patient's condition was critical with unrecordable blood pressure levels, pupils fixed and unreactive, pulse slowing, poor cardiac output, unrecordable Spontaneous Awakening Trials (SATS), poor respiratory efforts and bag-mask used, multiple injuries suspected." 

Upon arrival at the Melomed Tokai hospital, the man was immediately taken to the resuscitation room to be attended to by the emergency doctor and polytrauma surgeon.

Adams said:

Even though [the] prognosis was very poor at the onset, all attempts were made by the team to assist the patient. Despite all efforts, the patient's condition deteriorated rapidly. Unfortunately, the patient succumbed to his injuries and demised. His body was sent to the forensics department for further investigation and management.

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said Muizenberg officers had responded to a report of a "sudden death."

"Upon arrival at a local hospital. They found the body of [the] man who sustained injuries and was declared deceased by the medical personel. Reports suggested that the victim was doing kitesurfing when he sustained injuries and was transported to the nearby hospital," he said.

Police are investigating and have requested anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 1011.

"Melomed shares our deepest condolences with the family during this difficult time," Adams said.


