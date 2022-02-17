Klawer community holds prayer meeting outside police station after return of missing boy, 11

Eleven-year-old Anelisa Sigwebedlana has been found alive and reunited with his family.

The Klawer community held a prayer meeting for his safe return.

This comes after the shock discovery that the human remains found in a drainpipe was positively identified as those of Jerobiojin van Wyk.

Eleven-year-old Anelisa Lathitha Sigwebedlana, who was reported missing, was found and reunited with his family on Wednesday evening.

His aunt said she last saw him in the Riemvasmaak informal settlement on Tuesday at about 16:00.

However, police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Anelisa's mother, Zanele Sigwebedlana, only reported him missing on Wednesday.

He was found later the same day.

Supplied SAPS

Relieved to hear the news of his return, the community held a prayer meeting outside the Klawer police station.

Community leader Paolo Titius said the community was delighted Anelisa was alive.

He said:

The child is fine, and he and his mother was full of tears. She was happy to find her child alive.

Titius added Anelisa and his mother were receiving counselling at the police station trauma unit.



This comes after the shock discovery that the human remains found in a drainpipe was positively identified as those of Jerobiojin van Wyk, 13, who was murdered two weeks ago.

Van Wyk went missing after he and a friend went to pick mangoes at the home of Daniel Smit.

Smit allegedly caught the two picking the mangoes and chased after them in his bakkie.

According to the friend, he hid in a rubbish bin and never saw Van Wyk again.

His remains were found at Smit's home.

Smit has since been arrested.

"The community is at peace and hopeful. We also received news today about Jerobiojin and that the DNA tests were positive. This brings closure for his mother and family, but it's an unfortunate situation at the moment for them and the community," said Titius.

