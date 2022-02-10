1h ago

Klawer killing: Western Cape SAPS boss responds to community outrage over police resources

Marvin Charles
  • Western Cape police management has promised to start filling vacancies in understaffed areas.
  • Questions have been raised about inadequate police resources in areas such as Klawer.
  • There was an outcry after human remains were found believed to be those of teenager Jerobiojin van Wyk.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile says they will be starting to fill vacancies in areas with dire staff constraints.

Patekile was responding to questions about inadequate police resources in areas such, as Klawer following the discovery of human remains believed to be those of Jerobiojin van Wyk, 13, who went missing last week.

Daniel Smit, 56, was taken into custody after the gruesome discovery.

Klawer residents have expressed outrage over the lack of police resources in the area. 

Smit faces charges of murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends of justice.

He abandoned his bail application on Monday and his attorney, Santie Human, requested that he be moved to a single cell for the safety of other inmates.

Patekile said: "We have started the vacancies process and we have done it internally to fill posts in that area as well."

He said he was aware of the Klawer case. 

"We have to synergise all the resources with that municipality so that we can appoint various structures." 

Johan van der Hoven, the mayor of the Matzikama Municipality, said in an interview with News24 that there weren't enough police officers in the municipal area.

Murder accused Daniel Smit appeared in the Klawer
Murder accused Daniel Smit appeared in the Klawer Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"There is a huge crisis in our police force here in the community. We have a shortage of police personnel in our police. There is serious work that needs to be done and this fuels the issue of people taking the law into their own hands," he said. 

Matzikama mayor Johan van der Hoven
Matzikama municipality mayor Johan van der Hoven.
News24 PHOTO: Marvin Charles/News24

Van der Hoven added he would be urgently addressing the problem with the province.

"It's a concern; the fact that the mother was not helped by the police. When are we going to get serious about resources at our police stations?" he asked. 

Triesa van Wyk mom of 13-year old Jerobiojin
Triesa van Wyk, mom of 13-year old Jerobiojin.

According to the DA's Western Cape spokesperson on community safety, Reagen Allen, the defunding of the police over the past three years has seen the reduction of personnel in Klawer - from 34 at the end of April 2020 to 31 at the end of April 2021. 

Minister Bheki Cele has maintained that the Western Cape has the lion's share of police resources. 

"There is much of improvement in the Western Cape with all of these resources that have been deployed here. But there will be incidents of violence against woman and children and we must respond to them," he said. 

