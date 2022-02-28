Klawer murder: Jerobiojin van Wyk's family won't meet with accused as he denies more child killings





Klawer murder-accused Daniel Smit has begged for forgiveness from residents after the murder of Jerobiojin van Wyk.

In a letter sent to Van Wyk's family, he said he had nothing to do with other child murders.

The murdered teen was laid to rest in Klawer on Saturday. Hundreds of mourners paid their last respects.

The grief-stricken family of Jerobiojin van Wyk says the hardest part about saying goodbye to the young boy is that they still have too many unanswered questions about his senseless death.

Van Wyk, 13, was laid to rest in Klawer in the Western Cape on Saturday. Hundreds of mourners paid their last respects.

The Van Wyks said it was hard to deal with the funeral. They did not have a body to lay to rest but had to be satisfied with only burying parts of the boy's remains.

News24 Marvin Charles

The human remains were found at the home of 56-year-old murder-accused Daniel Smit.

DNA analysis was conducted on the remains – a lung, ear and skin – and the result last week confirmed that it was that of the teen.

"As a family, it will take a very long time for us to cope with this, but what we cannot understand is why something like this happened to a little boy," family spokesperson Mathilda Bains said.

Bains said:

The mother still wants to know why he did this to her child, and we are not ready to speak to [Smit] about anything.

Smit plans to sell his house and has asked his attorney to help him with the paperwork, but he hasn't told her what he plans to do with the proceeds.



Bains denied claims that the accused tried to make contact with the family, in light of reports that Smit penned a letter, sent via his attorney, to the grief-stricken family.

In the letter, seen by News24, the accused begged for forgiveness from the residents of Klawer, while stating that he had nothing to do with any other child murders.

He wrote:

I promise you and the whole Klawer community that I have absolutely nothing to do with any other child murders of any children that went missing in Klawer. This murder was not racially motivated.

He also listed the names of several of his coloured friends in the area in the letter.

Despite several attempts, Smit's attorney, Santie Human, could not be reached for comment. She did, however, confirm the validity of the letter to eNCA.

Bains said the family had not received any letter to her knowledge.

"No letter was received as far as I know, and the family is not open to any dialogue with him and the lawyer," she added.

News24 PHOTO: Marvin Charles/News24

Bains said the community of Klawer was frustrated.



"This community, as small as it is, we are angry, and we are demanding answers," she said.

Olifantsriviervallei's Pastor Jan Oosthuizen told News24 that Smit had begun writing the apology letter, seen by News24. Human earlier approached Oosthuizen to help in delivering Smit from "evil spirits".

"We will officially, within the next two weeks, meet with the family, giving them the letter and an acknowledgment of what he had done. There is also the likelihood that he will give the proceeds of his house to the family. This is a process of restorative justice," he said.

