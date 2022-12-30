14m ago

Klerksdorp man dies after generator explodes during load shedding

Tebogo Monama
  • Pieter Redelinghuis died after a generator that supplied power to his garden exploded during load shedding.
  • The Klerksdorp resident died a day after his granddaughter was born.
  • He will be buried on 6 January.

Besides his three sons, Pieter Redelinghuis was passionate about his vegetable garden.

He meticulously took care of his tomatoes, spinach, peppers and beetroots at his home in Klerksdorp, North West.

But, on Tuesday, tragedy struck. Redelinghuis was in the house with his wife and sister when he heard an unusual sound coming from the generator used for supplying power to his garden.

"He heard a funny sound coming from the generator. When he got to it, even before checking what was wrong, it exploded," his son, Bernard, said.

Redelinghuis was rushed to hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit after sustaining about 80% severe burns.

On Wednesday, his first granddaughter, Ivanke, from his son, Herman, was born. Redelinghuis died on Thursday before he could meet her.

READ | Eskom sabotage: How De Ruyter was undermined by new board, excluded from meetings, forced to resign

Bernard said the family was heartbroken that he never got to meet the baby. "She is his second grandchild but first granddaughter. It's sad that he leaves her behind."

He said the family had lost a hero. "How can I cope when I have lost my hero?"

Pieter Redelinghuis in a brown shirt
Pieter Redelinghuis died after a generator exploded in his garden.

On the Hemelse Perels NPC Facebook page, Klerksdorp residents paid tribute to Redelinghuis.

"Baie sterkte aan die gesin en familie en vriende van Pieter. Ons gebede is met julle in die baie hartseertyd (Strength to Pieter's family and friends. Our prayers are with you during this sad time," read a post on the page.

Bernard said once the family comes to terms with the death, they would fix his father's garden. "We will fix everything and make sure that his garden continues."

Redelinghuis will be buried on 6 January.


