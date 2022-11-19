1h ago

Knoflokskraal land battle: De Lille in urgent talks with Western Cape govt over farm occupiers

The Knoflokskraal land has over 4 000 people illegally occupying it.
Facebook/ Grabouw Khoisan Council
  • The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure held urgent talks with the Western Cape government over the Knoflokskraal land occupation. 
  • The piece of land, near Grabouw, has over 4 000 people illegally occupying it. 
  • The Theewaterskloof municipality has been tasked with surveying the extent of the land occupation.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille held high-level talks with the Western Cape government over the illegal land occupation in Grabouw.

This followed the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) saying in September that the Knoflokskraal land, near Grabouw, with over 4 000 people illegally occupying it, was now unusable for forestry purposes.

Knoflokskraal, commonly known as Farms 336 and 445, has been occupied for more than a year, with around 400 structures illegally erected on the land.

The public works department is the custodian of the land, but the DEFF was allocated the property for commercial forestry purposes.

De Lille's spokesperson, Zara Nicholson, told News24 that, during the meeting held on Thursday, a task team comprising the DEFF, SAPS, Theewaterskloof municipality, the Overberg district municipality and the provincial government was established.

"This is a positive step as all the role players are now committed to finding solutions," said Local Government MEC Anton Bredell's spokesperson, Wouter Kriel.

He said:

A committee representing the Knoflokskraal community was also established. This committee must present the needs of the community to the Task Team on 6 December.

The Theewaterskloof municipality has been tasked with surveying the extent of the land occupation, the socio-economic and environmental impact on the area, as well as the scope of basic services that are currently not available to the people residing at Knoflokskraal.

The occupation was initially led by a group of people claiming to be descendants of the indigenous Khoi, but other groups have since hijacked the occupation.

Dave Bryant, the DA's spokesperson for environment, forestry and fisheries, said the land occupation put thousands of potential jobs on the line.

"This is a tragedy for the local people of Grabouw and surrounds, who would have benefitted from these jobs," he said. 


