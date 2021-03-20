50m ago

add bookmark

Knysna cop in court for alleged scam to quash traffic fines for cash

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)
(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

A 44-year-old Western Cape police officer working in the Knysna Magistrate's Court was charged with corruption for allegedly luring motorists by promising to have their traffic fines quashed in exchange for cash. 

Sergeant Ralston Curwyne Selwyne Pietersen was arrested during a sting operation on Friday while at work, and appeared in the same court on the same day.

He was granted R500 bail.

"Pietersen's arrest came after one of his victims reported the matter to the authorities and a waylay investigation was put in place. A total amount of R2 000 was allegedly recovered on him after an exchange with the police agent. The incidents happened between April and October 2020," said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

Pietersen is facing charges of four counts of corruption, two counts of fraud, forgery and defeating the administration of justice. 

He is expected back in court on 14 May.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capeknysnacrimecourtcorruption
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 6348 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 4199 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 6187 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.71
(0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.41
(0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.51
(0.0)
AUD/ZAR
11.39
(0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(0.0)
Gold
1,745.07
(0.0)
Silver
26.25
(0.0)
Platinum
1,199.00
(0.0)
Brent Crude
64.53
(+2.0)
Palladium
2,639.50
(0.0)
All Share
65,911
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,313
(-1.2)
Financial 15
12,117
(-1.4)
Industrial 25
86,583
(-0.2)
Resource 10
66,193
(-2.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo