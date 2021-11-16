Knysna Municipality fails to elect speaker as EFF abstains from vote

The Knysna council couldn't elect a speaker on Monday.

This is after the EFF abstained from voting, while the DA and ANC candidates both got 10 votes.

The meeting will be reconvened within seven days.

The Knysna municipal council got off to a bad start to rectify the instability in its previous term when it failed to elect a Speaker on Monday.



This happened against the backdrop of haggling between parties to form coalition governments in the hung councils across the country, of which Knysna is one.

The first council meeting after the election was deadlocked when the EFF abstained from voting for a Speaker.

"As a disciplined member of the Economical Freedom Fighters [sic], in this process of electing a Speaker, the EFF is gonna abstain from taking part in the election of a speaker," the EFF's sole councillor Neil Louw said.

READ | Patriotic Alliance bags first mayoral post in Western Cape's Laingsburg Municipality

The DA nominated Julie Lopes and the ANC Mncedisi Skosana as speaker. Both got 10 votes.

The voting took place by secret ballot. However, the number of seats parties won would suggest that the Knysna Independent Movement (KIM, with two seats) voted with the DA (eight seats), while the PA (two seats) and Plaaslike Besorge Inwoners (PBI, one seat) voted with the ANC (seven seats).

DA constituency head Dion George urged parties which had voted with the ANC to reconsider and to "vote in the best interests of Knysna and not for personal gain".

"The DA has attempted to find a way forward by engaging with other parties to form a sustainable coalition for good governance. We regret that we were unable to meet the demands of a one-seat party whose conditions would result in a bankrupt municipality. It, therefore, seems likely that Knysna will continue to be governed by an ANC coalition of corruption," he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

READ | Haggling for Tshwane: Political parties want council meeting postponed to iron out possible coalition deal

The Knysna municipal manager said the meeting would have to be reconvened in seven days.

George said that if the council again failed to elect a Speaker, it would be done by a toss of a coin, as per legislation.

"The DA attempted to put together a coalition with councillors from other organisations who share common values such as respect for the rule of law, good governance, fighting corruption and delivering services to all on an equitable basis," George said.

"We remain open to working with all councillors in Knysna for the betterment of the town, and to see our constituents' needs reflected in the budget and IDP of the municipality."

READ MORE | ANC, EFF sidelined as political parties meet to discuss coalitions

At a media briefing on Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema said they would not vote for any candidate put forward by the ANC after negotiations between the parties broke down.

Knysna was governed by a coalition between the ANC, Cope, and the Knysna Unity Congress by the end of the previous term.

Following the 2016 municipal elections, the DA was left one seat short of a majority on the council, after it won 10. The ANC won seven seats. The DA formed a coalition with the ACDP (1 seat) and an independent candidate (1 seat).

However, two DA councillors voted against their own party in a motion of no confidence, which resulted in the ANC winning control of the municipality. The ANC later won two seats in by-elections, giving it nine seats.

One of the previous DA councillors who voted with the ANC, Mark Willemse, won re-election to the council on the KIM ticket.