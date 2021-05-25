Kodwa allegedly received R45k from EOH boss a day before he was asked to intervene in tender, Zondo hears

The State Capture Commission heard Zizi Kodwa received multiple payments from EOH's Jehan Mackay.

The alleged payments under scrutiny happened between 2015 and 2017.

Dudu Myeni was expected to appear on Tuesday afternoon after being a no-show earlier.





State security deputy minister Zizi Kodwa allegedly received R45 000 from an EOH head a day before he pleaded with Kodwa to intervene in a Home Affairs tender.



This is according to Steven Powell, head of forensic investigations at ENSafrica, who was testifying at the State Capture Inquiry on Tuesday on evidence related to money flows.

He said Kodwa's account was deposited with R45 000 by former EOH director Jehan Mackay on 13 July 2015.

A day after the transfer, Mackay emailed Kodwa asking him to intervene after the company was disqualified from the Home Affairs tender.

Powell said: "This looks like a plea. There is money deposited and now there is a plea. This was a lucrative tender that was going to be awarded."

Other deposits that Kodwa allegedly received from Mackay included a R80 000 deposit on 26 May 2015 and R35 000 on 10 July 2015.

Powell's law firm ENSafrica was commissioned by the company EOH to investigate IT tender irregularities involving the public sector. He investigated payments between Mackay and Kodwa from 2015 to 2017.

This is Powell's second appearance before the commission. He was previously at the commission in November.

Powell was supposed to give testimony in the afternoon, but it was moved forward after former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni was a no-show. Commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said Myeni would appear on Tuesday afternoon.

Powell was giving evidence related to three tenders at Home Affairs, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the Eastern Cape education department.

The Eastern Cape tender was worth R217 million and was paid to a consortium that EOH had a 40% stake in. The Sassa tender was worth R90 million over three years.

Earlier in his testimony, Powell said Kodwa had received over R2 million from Mackay in money and luxury accommodation. This included a transaction of R860 000, apparently for a Jeep for Kodwa.