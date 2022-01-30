Komani town hall fire: Heritage site 'is insured', municipality assures

The Komani Town Hall, which houses the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, was gutted by flames over the weekend.

Service delivery is expected to be affected.

The historic heritage site is insured.

Service delivery in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality is expected to be affected following the gutting of the historic Komani Town Hall in a fire.

The council is looking for new office accommodation after the heritage site went up in flames late on Friday night.

Municipality spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said they were devastated over the destruction of the building, which was constructed in 1882.

WATCH | Historic Komani Town Hall gutted in overnight inferno

The building housed the offices of the executive mayor and speaker, as well as that of the chief whip, municipal manager, and chief operating officer.

"The town hall is insured," Kowa said.

Kowa continued:

However, the furniture and working equipment were destroyed in the fire. Nearby buildings were not affected, as firefighters managed to put all efforts to ensure that the fire did not spread.

The cause of the inferno was not yet known, Kowa said.



The matter had been reported to the police.

Kowa praised locals and the community police forum who had made machinery available to help fight the fire.

He urged anyone with information on the blaze to report it to the municipality or police.

On Saturday, News24 on reported that Eastern Cape police were investigating.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.

