1h ago

add bookmark

Komani town hall fire: Heritage site 'is insured', municipality assures

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Komani Town Hall went up in flames.
The Komani Town Hall went up in flames.
PHOTO: Supplied
  • The Komani Town Hall, which houses the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, was gutted by flames over the weekend.
  • Service delivery is expected to be affected.
  • The historic heritage site is insured.

Service delivery in the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality is expected to be affected following the gutting of the historic Komani Town Hall in a fire.

The council is looking for new office accommodation after the heritage site went up in flames late on Friday night.

Municipality spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said they were devastated over the destruction of the building, which was constructed in 1882.

WATCH | Historic Komani Town Hall gutted in overnight inferno

The building housed the offices of the executive mayor and speaker, as well as that of the chief whip, municipal manager, and chief operating officer.

"The town hall is insured," Kowa said.

Kowa continued: 

However, the furniture and working equipment were destroyed in the fire. Nearby buildings were not affected, as firefighters managed to put all efforts to ensure that the fire did not spread.

The cause of the inferno was not yet known, Kowa said.

The matter had been reported to the police.

Kowa praised locals and the community police forum who had made machinery available to help fight the fire.

He urged anyone with information on the blaze to report it to the municipality or police.

On Saturday, News24 on reported that Eastern Cape police were investigating.

No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
enoch mgijima local municipalityeastern capeeast londonservice deliveryfires
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 984 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1886 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.90
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.38
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.90
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,791.82
0.0%
Silver
22.47
0.0%
Palladium
2,379.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,016.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,021
-0.1%
All Share
73,455
-0.1%
Resource 10
74,081
-1.4%
Industrial 25
90,993
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,218
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo