Komatipoort escapees: Third man rearrested in Mozambique with stolen car

Zandile Khumalo
Francisco Setoho.
Francisco Setoho.
SAPS
  • A third man who escaped from the Komatipoort police station has been rearrested 
  • Francisco Setoho, 38, was arrested in Mozambique on Monday. 
  • Nine others are still at large.

A third of the 12 inmates who escaped from the Komatipoort police station was rearrested in Mozambique on Monday.

This now brings the total number of inmates still on the loose to nine. And the search for them continues.

According to the Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, 38-year-old Francisco Setoho was "found in possession of a stolen vehicle and was detained at Risano Garcia [in Mozambique]".

At this stage, the police did not know who the stolen vehicle belonged to or the details of the arrest, Mdhluli said, adding that they were still waiting for a report from Mozambican police. 

Prison break

The 12 inmates escaped from the Komatipoort police station holding cells on Saturday.

The men, who are awaiting court appearances, had been arrested on charges of rape, theft, robbery and kidnapping, robbery with firearms, possession of suspected stolen properties, and possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

Mdhluli previously told News24 that the inmates had escaped after a struggle with police officers, resulting in one member being injured.

He said they reportedly stole two service pistols during the scuffle.

Rooigrond inmates used linen to escape in well-orchestrated plan, says prisoners' body

Speaking to News24 on Monday, Mdhluli said he could not speculate on the escapees' plan, however, the investigation would look at all angles. 

"The circumstances surrounding the attack of the members, as well as the escape of the suspects, are currently under investigation by a team led by a senior police officer in the province." 

Joseph Ubisi
Joseph Ubisi.
Josiah Ndlovu.
Josiah Ndlovu.
Smanga Khoza
Smanga Khoza
Alsido Manique
Alsido Manique
France Baloi
France Baloi

Soon after the escape, he said, all law enforcement agencies had been mobilised and members of the public came forward to share information which helped in the rearrests of Reginaldo Fulaho and Narsisco Julius Mavalela on Saturday and Sunday.

The two were arrested at the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort after reportedly attempting to cross over to Mozambique.

The nine remaining escapees ar Joseph Ubisi, 35; Josiah Ndlovu, 30; Ruben Macuacua, 30; Amos Cossa, 25; Ardemeto Madevu, 18; Alsido Manique, 24; Sergio Tembe, 36; France Baloi, 29; and Smanga Khoza, 50.

The search for them continues.


