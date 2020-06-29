1h ago

Kortje murders: Alleged mother and daughter killer abandons bail

Murray Williams
Protesters outside the Bellville Magistrate's Court when Ryan Kyle Smith made a previous appearance.
Murray Williams, News24
  • A man accused of killing a mother and daughter abandoned his bail bid.
  • Ryan Kyle Smith is alleged to have killed Altecia Kortje and her 7-year-old daughter.
  • He is now set to stay behind bars until September.

The Cape Town man, who allegedly stabbed to death mother and daughter Altecia Kortje, 27, and little Raynecia, aged just seven, will now stay behind bars - after he abandoned his bail application.

Altecia and Raynecia were stabbed to death on 12 June. They were found in a house at 66 Commerce Street in Belhar. Ryan Kyle Smith was charged with murdering the family pair.

His first bail application at the Bellville Magistrate's Court could not be heard on 22 June due to pre-bail investigations still being conducted.

READ MORE | Protest outside court as man charged for killing Altecia Kortje and her daughter

In particular, the court heard the investigating officer still required time to verify the two residential addresses Smith said he would reside at, if granted bail.

Bail hearing

This was due to have taken place in the past week, but on Monday the scheduled bail hearing again did not take place.

In a media advisory, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Western Cape region, Eric Ntabazalila, reported: "The address was verified, but the accused abandoned his bail application at this stage. The matter has now been postponed to 25 September 2020 for for further investigation."

A week ago, protesters outside the court demanded that no bail be granted.

When Smith appeared in court on 22 June for a second time, he wore an all-black tracksuit with bright red branding, and a short, neat haircut. He is of medium height and fit-looking, with a slender, athletic build.

The state informed the court, from the outset, it would oppose any application for bail.

Outside the court, several women protested against gender-based violence, with graphic signs and a pair of women's panties with embroidered words, "No bail for killers".

