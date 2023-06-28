Kouga Municipality in Eastern Cape to elect new mayor on Friday

The Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape will soon be getting a new executive mayor.

The former mayor, Horatio Hendricks, is now an MPL.

A council meeting will sit on Friday to elect a new mayor.

Hendricks, 51, has accepted a position as an MPL.

He will be representing the DA and lead two constituencies, the Zuurberg and Blue Crane municipalities, in the Sarah Baartman District.

Deputy Mayor Hattingh Bornman is standing in for Hendricks until a new mayor is elected at a council meeting on Friday.

Eastern Cape DA leader Andrew Whitfield said the party was pleased about Hendricks' new position.

"He made himself available for the vacant MPL position created by the resignation of Edmund van Vuuren.

"Hendricks excelled during an extensive interview process and was identified as the best candidate by the selection panel," Whitfield added.

Hendricks, who had been in charge of Kouga since the death of former mayor Elza van Lingen in 2018, said he was excited about the prospect of serving the people on a provincial level and making a difference in their lives.

"Being a member of the provincial legislature is a different ballgame because it's a different level of governing and I believe it puts me in a position to do more for our local municipalities," he added.

Hendricks said he had decided in 2010 he wanted to be part of the legislature.

"I became a councillor in 2009 when I was still a school principal and I started enjoying it more and more.

"I knew that I wanted to be in politics and the plan was to apply to provincial legislature in 2019, but when the former mayor passed away tragically, I withdrew my application and became mayor instead.

"So, this decision did not fall from the sky. It has been a long time coming because I put my own ambitions on hold for the past five years. Now, this is a dream come true for me."

According to him, he would miss being in the mayoral seat because provincially, he was now part of the official opposition.

"Nonetheless, I was a teacher for 22 years and served as a councillor and mayor for many years, which means that I have several years of experience in politics.

"I am absolutely excited about this new adventure," Hendricks said.



