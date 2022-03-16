52m ago

Krejcir's co-accused in Issa murder trial granted R20 000 bail after 7 years in custody

Radovan Krejcir and his co-accused are seen in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.
Mary-Ann Palmer, Gallo Images, Foto24
  • Radovan Krejcir's co-accused in the murder of Bassam Issa has been granted R20 000 bail.
  • Welcome Nkanyiso Mafunda faces nine charges, including murder, and had been in custody for seven years.
  • Mafunda's trial started in April 2016.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered that Czech mobster Radovan Krejcir's co-accused in a murder case be released on bail in a trial that has been ongoing for nearly six years.

Murder-accused Welcome Nkanyiso Mafunda was granted R20 000 bail on Monday in the murder of Bassam Issa.

"My task is not to make an assessment as to Mr Mafunda's general character or the desirability of his associations or past conduct. It is to decide whether there are exceptional circumstances that permit his release on bail.

"For the reasons I have given, there are plainly such circumstances. Those circumstances are the apparent weakness of the case against him, coupled with the length of the trial to which he has been subjected," acting Judge Stuart Wilson said in his judgment.

Mafunda faces nine charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

His trial on these charges commenced on 28 April 2016 and was still ongoing in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The State has yet to close its case, and Mafunda has been in custody for seven years.

READ | Krejcir and co-accused back in court for Issa murder

Mafunda, along with his co-accused, is alleged to have been involved in the robbery and murder of Issa.

The 16-page judgment read:

Mr Issa was an associate of Radovan Krejcir, who is presently serving a lengthy prison sentence for offences associated with organised crime. Mr Krejcir is also one of Mr Mafunda's co-accused. The State alleges that Mr Krejcir paid Mr Mafunda from time to time to further Mr Krejcir's criminal enterprise. It is not clear from the indictment what Mr Mafunda was allegedly paid to do, but that is not material for present purposes.

Mafunda brought his first and only bail application in this matter in January.

According to court papers, the State resisted Mafunda's application on three further grounds: that there was a likelihood that he would interfere with state witnesses; that he was a flight risk; and that he was likely to commit further offences while out on bail.

The central issue before Wilson was the strength of the State's case. Wilson said, among other things, that he was unable to find that there was a strong case against Mafunda.

While the court found that Mafunda's reputation was far from spotless, it also noted that the State's opposition to bail in this matter lacked coherence and focus.

"... the bottom line is that I am not satisfied that the State has advanced any consideration that would militate against releasing Mr Mafunda on appropriate conditions," Wilson wrote in the judgment.

Bail was subsequently granted under several conditions, including that Mafunda report to the Randfontein police station every Wednesday and Sunday between 06:00 and 18:00.

In addition, among other things, Mafunda was not allowed to leave Gauteng without informing the investigating officer.

Read the full judgment here.

